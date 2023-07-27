Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip is best?

Samsung has been very busy, releasing several new products including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6.

A batch of brand-new Samsung products has finally been announced, from handsets to wearables. We’ve already run through all of the key differences between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, but now, we want to take a look at the Flip series.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 felt like a futuristic foldable device, but it was far from perfect. With that in mind, we wanted to run through all the improvements and differences that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has picked up. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about these two smartphones.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a new, larger cover display

The large outer display

The main feature of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its new, large external display. It measures 3.4 inches and resembles an upside-down folder. Compared to the 1.9-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it’s a massive improvement. There are new cover screen widgets ranging from contacts, calendar, stocks, now playing and more, all easily accessible by swiping from the main panel.

We liked the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but we found that it paled in comparison to other foldable phones, most notably the Motorola Razr. The improvements to the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 make it a much smarter handset and give it a lot more capabilities than its predecessor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while its successor opted to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We found that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 pumped out an excellent performance, however, gaming didn’t feel great due to its foldable form factor.

Qualcomm claims that the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip offers a 4.35x uptick in AI performance, with the GPU grunt being boosted by 25% and the CPU boosted by 35%. This should make the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a lot more powerful, but it may still fall short for gamers due to its design.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is cheaper

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched with a $999/£999 price tag. Samsung also launched a bespoke edition of the handset which came with a $1099/£1099 starting price.

Samsung has upped the price for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with the base 256GB storage and 8GB RAM model coming in at £1049. The increased price is likely due to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and improved features, but it does make it less accessible than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has more colourways

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be found in four colours, including Graphite, Bora Purple, Blue and Pink Gold.

Samsung had included even more colourways for the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s worth noting that some colourways will only be available with certain phone carriers and some are online exclusives that can only be found on the official Samsung website. The base colours include Mint, Graphite, Lavender and Cream, while the online exclusives include Blue, Green, Grey and Yellow.