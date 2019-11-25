The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S11 sounds like a beast

Apparent benchmark scores for the Samsung Galaxy S11 5G have hit the web, and they indicate that the phone will indeed be the powerhouse that we expect it to be.

The listing also appears to reveal what could be key specs of the upcoming device.

The Geekbench 5 scores, as spotted by SamMobile, are as follows:

Single core: 427

Multi-core: 2326

The listing shows that the handset will be equipped with an Exynos 990 chipset and a whopping 12GB of RAM, and will run the Android 10 operating system.

These are impressive performance scores, but you’ll have to wait for our full review after its release to see how it performs in real-life everyday situations. Nonetheless, the multitude of other leaks regarding the handset have set our expectations very high indeed.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 5G promises to be a very good handset based on the leaks we’ve seen so far. The device should share a lot in common with the LTE members of the family, including a new high-spec camera configuration, a slicker processor, and a heftier battery.

Among the new cameras there’s rumoured to be a 108-megapixel main sensor and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, which should build upon the impressive versatility of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The batteries, which are somewhat disappointing with the current generation, are rumoured to have been significantly augmented this time around, and the new Exynos 990 processor can reportedly deliver 20% higher performance than its predecessor.

When we did our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, we were very impressed by high specs and in particular the extra-large 6.7-inch screen. In fact, we named it as one of the best picks from the first generation of 5G handsets, which included the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

We’re looking forward to reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S11 5G to ascertain whether or not it’s a worthy successor.

