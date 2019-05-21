The Samsung Galaxy S10 looks absolutely stunning in Cardinal Red

The Samsung Galaxy S10 currently sits pretty atop the Android smartphone world, a position cemented by the unsavoury events involving Huawei and Google this week.

However, not sated by its status as top dog, Samsung appears to be preparing to refresh its line up with a fetching new Cardinal Red hue for both the S10 and the S10 Plus. There’s no mention of a striking red Galaxy S10e right now.

The imagery above comes courtesy of WinFuture.de, with the report’s author Roland Quandt claiming the colour variant is “coming soon.”

Currently, the flagship devices are available in a wide range of colours. The S10 can be obtained in white, black, green and blue, while the S10 Plus range also includes ceramic versions in both black and white.

Unfortunately there’s no indication as to whether this variant will be available in the UK, United States and Europe. As The Verge points out, the company had announced a red iteration of the Galaxy S9 last year, but it remained exclusive to the China and South Korea regions.

Samsung is no stranger to adding new colour options to tempt those who weren’t among the earliest adopters of the flagship smartphones.

However, this year, Samsung fans also have eyes on a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 Plus. It will available from June 7 in the UK on both EE and Vodafone. The Galaxy S10 5G comes in Majestic Black and Crown Silver and you can pre-order it from May 22. It will go on sale on June 7 via Samsung directly, the brand’s Experience Stores, plus EE and Vodafone.

One big missing piece of information seems to be price, which Samsung has yet to announce. We’ll make sure to keep you updated if we hear any more information either from the carriers or from Samsung directly.