2024 could be the year of the iPad

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is preparing a bounty of big iPad updates for 2024, which will make up for the complete absence of new hardware in 2023, according to one in-the-know analyst.

The often-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo reckons Apple isn’t just planning the long awaited iPad Pro with OLED display technology, but also an iPad Air with the largest display yet.

Kuo reckons there’ll be iPad Air 6 models rocking 10.9 and 12.9-inch displays. The current iPad Air (2022) running the M1 processor has a 10.9-inch screen.

According to Kuo (via Mac Rumors) Apple is planning to put the two new models, which will likely run the M2 processors, into production in early 2024.

As well as the larger screen, the 12.9-inch model will have the same oxide backplate as the display within the current iPad Pro models. However, the display will be fashioned from LCD tech rather than the mini-LED featured in the iPad Pro models currently available.

As for the pro models, Kuo reckons the eventual arrival of OLED displays will come in 11-inch and 13-inch options. He predicts a significant chassis redesign, as well as M3 processors. That’s in line with previous reporting on the matter.

Kuo also reckons there’ll be a new iPad mini and an 11th generation version of the standard iPad with the lineage dating all the way back to the original model.

That would represent the previously rumoured complete overhaul of the entire iPad range. It’s been strange to go through 2023 without any new iPads to speak of. It’s not clear whether that’s by design or whether Apple has been hindered by production delays.

Either way, 2024 sounds like it’l be the year of the iPad.

