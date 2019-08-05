A software developer running the latest version of Apple’s MacOS Catalina has identified and published a list of apps not compatible with the upcoming update – and it’s long.

Third-party iOS developer and Apple blogger Steve Moser published the list – which includes a daunting 235 apps – on his website, The Tape Drive, while testing the Catalina beta back in June.

Moser highlighted some major apps that would be affected by Catalina, including QuickBooks 2015, Creative Cloud 1.1.0.592 and a whole host of antivirus apps.

Related: Is your Mac compatible with Catalina?

Older versions of Transmit, 1Password, iStats Menu, Box Sync, SugarSync, Default Folder X, VMWare Fusion and Parallels are also set to become obsolete thanks to the incoming MacOS update.

Apple announced MacOS 10.15 Catalina at WWDC in June. The operating system will be the first to feature Sidecar, an awesome multi-screen service that allows users to transform their iPad into a second screen and work with two displays.

There will also be major improvements to the OS for users who lose their MacBooks. Find My MacBook will use Bluetooth to detect a misplaced or stolen MacBook even if the laptop is offline or asleep. Meanwhile, Activation Lock will prevent any thieves from accessing your information while you try to track it down.

Perhaps the most notorious change is the departure of iTunes from the Mac OS. The music app will join Moser’s list of programmes deigned incompatible with the new update.

Related: MacOS Catalina: RIP iTunes, iPad apps, Podcasts and TV on desktop

Catalina is expected to hit Apple computers this September but the public beta is open to download now if you can’t wait to see which features Apple has prioritised over supporting older apps.

For a complete list of apps incompatible with or otherwise affected by Catalina, you can view Moser’s list on GitHub here.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More