Is your Mac compatible with Catalina?

At WWDC 2019, Tim Cook unveiled Apple’s newest computer operating system, named Catalina (macOS 10.15). But not all Mac models are compatible with the new software.

The good news is that every Mac that can run Mojave will be able to update to Catalina. Here’s the full device compatibility breakdown:

MacBook : From 2015 and later

iMac : From 2012 and later

MacBook Air : From 2012 and later

iMac Pro : From 2017 and later

MacBook Pro : From 2012 and later

Mac Pro : From 2013 and later

Mac mini: From 2012 and later

If your Mac machine doesn’t fit into any of the categories listed above, we’re afraid you’re out of luck.

How to install the Catalina beta on Mac

For now, Catalina is only available to developers registered with Apple. If you happen to be a developer registered with Apple, just follow this link.

The beta will be made available to the public later on this year, and the full version will roll out shortly afterwards.

What are Catalina’s biggest new features?

There are plenty of new features packed into Catalina — here’s a list of the ones we’re most excited about:

Apple Music : The first of the three amigos set to replace iTunes. Few will be sad to see the back of Apple’s bloated music library, so here’s hoping the replacements will take the best and leave the rest behind.

: The first of the three amigos set to replace iTunes. Few will be sad to see the back of Apple’s bloated music library, so here’s hoping the replacements will take the best and leave the rest behind. Apple Podcasts : Replacing the podcasts abilities of iTunes, this app will help you to organise your podcast library and discover new ones.

: Replacing the podcasts abilities of iTunes, this app will help you to organise your podcast library and discover new ones. Apple TV : This app offers thousands of TV shows and movies and will soon host Apple TV Plus, the tech giant’s bid to take on Netflix with a subscription streaming service.

: This app offers thousands of TV shows and movies and will soon host Apple TV Plus, the tech giant’s bid to take on Netflix with a subscription streaming service. Sidecar : This mode allows you to duplicate or extend your Mac display, using your iPad.

: This mode allows you to duplicate or extend your Mac display, using your iPad. Voice Control : Now you can use the Mac entirely with your voice, making it far more accessible to anybody with physical impairments.

: Now you can use the Mac entirely with your voice, making it far more accessible to anybody with physical impairments. Find My : A new app combining functions of Find My Friends and Find My iPhone, that lets you find your Mac even when offline, thanks to other Mac devices relaying its location.

: A new app combining functions of Find My Friends and Find My iPhone, that lets you find your Mac even when offline, thanks to other Mac devices relaying its location. Screen Time: Analyses how you spend your time on your computer.