Apple Silicon Macs are coming – with Apple recently sending out invites for the expected reveal. However, you shouldn’t expect big changes beyond the ARM-based switcheroo.

Apple is gearing up to showcase the next-generation of its Mac lineup with the impending reveal of the first Apple Silicon MacBooks on November 10 (6PM GMT).

The change from Intel to Apple Silicon could spark a real change in how MacBooks work, from how users interact with macOS to performance efficiency and battery life. However, the most recent reports surrounding next Tuesday’s reveal point towards Apple retaining the current MacBook design rather than going for something more revolutionary.

Related: Best Apple Watch

Rumours of a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a Mini LED display have been floating around since before the launch of the Intel-sporting MacBook Pro 13-inch earlier in the year. However, noted Apple reporter Mark Gurman has thrown cold water on expectations we could see these big design changes on November 10.

The Bloomberg report, written by Gurman and colleague Debby Wu, states: ”Beyond the processor switch, the devices won’t have significant design changes.” Along with expectations of a 14-inch Mini LED update for new MacBook Pros, the report also dismisses rumours that we could see a reintroduction of the 12-inch MacBook at next week’s event.

While some may be disappointed Apple Silicon doesn’t look like it’ll arrive with a revolutionary raft of features, the introduction of Apple Silicon is exciting in its own right – for its likely efficiency and battery gains.

Nevertheless, these rumoured big changes not arriving on November 10 does not mean they will never come – with Mini LED long expected to play a key part in the future of many Apple devices (via TrendForce).

Related: Best iPhone

Apple’s invitation event was emblazoned with the company’s famous “One more thing” phrase, which often introduces a shiny new product like Apple’s take on a post-credit sting. However, in 2020, the whole Apple Silicon Mac event has been given the “One more thing” moniker, so we aren’t expecting another surprise at the end of next Tuesday’s event – but you never know.

Reviews and Evergreen Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…