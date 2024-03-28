$1,000 can get you a lot of 4K TV these days

TV prices continue to plummet across the pond and the budget-friendly telly purveyors at Vizio offering a new 86-inch 4K set for $999.

The gargantuan set offers a full Ultra HD resolution and will include Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG for HDR, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and DTS:X audio. If you’re ok with dropping down to 1080p, it’ll also handle gaming at 120 frames per second.

There’s also a trio of HDMI 2.1 ports, which include one that supports the eARC standard, to get the best from soundbars. You can also connect to Dolby Atmos via a compatible receiver or soundbar. There’s support for Bluetooth, AirPlay, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa.

So, it’s not as if the Walmart-owned manufacturer is scrimping on the absolute basics in order to get under thousand dollar mark.

Naturally, there are some trade-offs on the V4K86C-0804 set. The panel is made with the IPS technology, without local dimming or Quantum dots. There’s also no support for variable refresh rate when connected to your console.

Despite a classification rebrand to “Vizio 4K TV”, this set is still V-Series set, which is how Vizio classifies its entry level models. It still sits below the Quantum, and Quantum Pro models, which push the specs towards the top purveyors’ somewhat.

This is also Vizio’s largest set ever, having previously only made TVs that go up to 75-inches. It’s not available until April 29 and it’s sure to be a hot item when it lands. Vizio doesn’t offer its sets in the UK, so don’t expect this bargain to be hopping across the Atlantic.