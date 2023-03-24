Best 4K Monitor 2023: The best high-resolution monitors

Picking out a new monitor can be overwhelming at the best of times, but it can be even harder if you want to make the leap to a 4K display. Thankfully, we have more than enough experience in this area to ensure you make the right choice.

To help you on your journey of picking out a new 4K monitor, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all of our favourite 4K picks so you don’t have to. Our expert team has reviewed a multitude of 4K monitors over the years so you know you’re getting knowledgeable advice.

Since 4K monitors are comparatively rare to their 1080p counterparts, you will notice that not every device on this roundup hits our usual best list requirements of needing four stars. However, we endeavour to update this list as consistently as possible, meaning that you can always bookmark this page and come back for more quality monitors.

We also kept in mind all the key features that you will want to keep in mind when purchasing a new monitor. For instance, we use a colourimeter to test out all those important screen specs as well as how sturdy the design is, and any other smart features that you may not notice at first glance.

Best 4K Monitor at a glance

How we test Learn more about how we test monitors We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work.



We also check the colours and image quality with a colourimeter to test a monitor’s coverage and the display’s quality.

Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) Best ultra-wide Trusted Score Pros Huge size and immersive, adjustable design

Superb mainstream image quality

Lots of software options

Loud, punchy speakers Cons Some modes could be better

Response time and colour could be slightly improved

Some missing connectivity

Outrageously expensive The Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) is one of the best 4K monitors that we’ve ever reviewed, packing a larger-than-life screen and a bold design. The 55-inch curved design may not suit everyone, but we thought that it provided an excellent viewing experience. It’s worth noting that Samsung recommends that you sit at least 80cm away from the screen, meaning that you will want to make sure you position this monitor in a way that gives you enough room so as to not overly strain your neck. It features a 165Hz refresh rate that is suitable for single-player gaming and casual esports, as well as watching video content. While it’s not as smooth as the 200Hz refresh rate on the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ, we thought that it performed well during real-world use, being fast and smooth enough for most gamers. The Odyssey Ark can also be configured in a few different modes, making it a fairly versatile monitor. You can changge the display to 21:9 or 32:9 if you’re looking to play games or watch media with a wider view, or if you want to sit closer to the screen. There is a Multi View mode, which beefs up conventional picture-by-picture options. When the screen is horizontal it can be split into four quarters and display different sections in each zone. Swing the panel into a vertical position – which Samsung refers to as Cockpit Mode – and deploy three stacked screens on top of each other. Arguably the most important aspect of a gaming monitor is the image quality; we thought that the Odyssey Ark delivered a brilliant performance out of the box, with an incredible black point of 0.02 nits and a contrast ratio of 4500:1. This allowed the Ark to render intense blacks with plenty of vibrancy in the colours, a far better experience than any conventional IPS or VA screen. The 4K resolution also provided an incredibly crisp and detailed experience no matter what was on-screen. Overall, the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) is a fantastic 4K monitor that is more than capable of running various games or being used for entertainment. Its versatile design means that it can be used in a plethora of capacities, and its large screen allows you to watch (or play) from a far distance away. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Best for gaming Trusted Score Pros Incredible SDR and HDR contrast performance

Top-notch colours

A vast resolution, a curved screen and a huge refresh rate

Good-looking design offering lots of adjustment Cons Requires an expensive graphics card

Occasionally mediocre exterior

Disappointing RGB LEDs The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is one of the best gaming displays on the planet according to our review. We found that it featured an incredible black point of 0.02 nits and a fantastic contrast ratio of 9600:1, well beyond what a conventional display can handle. It packs in Quantum Mini LEDs that provided vibrant, punchy images with a lot of depth. Moreover, it was able to render an sRGB colour gamut with 99.5% coverage and DCI-P3 results of 91.2% and 92%. This means that the Neo G8 is more than capable of rendering colour accurately, making it ideal for gamers and content creatives alike. The Odyssey Neo G8 also holds the title of the first-ever gaming monitor to pack a 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. This is bolstered by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which is designed to eliminate choppy gameplay and screen tearing. It is also compatible with both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, meaning that you have plenty of options when it comes to setting up your dream PC. Although you will need to bear in mind that you will need a particularly beefy graphics card to really utilise the Neo G8. You will want to splash out on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or the RTX 4000 Series, or the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 7900X, which will make it a very costly spend overall. Of course, this will depend on what type of games you want to play and which frame rates you’re looking for, but we think it’s worth making the most out of a display like this. This monitor packs a screen size of 32 inches, which we noted was high enough to be absorbing without being overwhelming. The G8 also uses a 1000R curve, matching the rest of the Odyssey range. The shape matches the human eye which helps it deliver realistic imagery, with games being more immersive than panels with gentler curves or flat displays. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a fantastic choice if you’re looking for an immersive gaming monitor that won’t take up too much space. Even though it does cost a pretty penny, we think the Neo G8 serves up class-leading contrast, making it the perfect pick for any gamers out there. Reviewer: Mike Jennings

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor Best for entertainment Trusted Score Pros Fantastic 4K picture quality

Improved design is stylish

Smart features are very useful

Loud integrated speakers Cons Not enough upgrades to justify high price

Poor port selection

Low refresh rate rules out serious gaming The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is a fantastic all-around display. It features a large 32-inch panel and a crisp 4K (3830 x 2160) resolution that we thought brought media to life, with even the home screen looking fantastic thanks to the high pixel density. During our testing, we discovered that the Samsung M8 was able to hit a high contrast of 3874:1, which is part of the reason why videos look so detailed and punchy. Another fantastic feature is the integrated speakers on each side of the monitor’s rear; not only does this eliminate the need for purchasing external speakers, but we felt that they were capable of delivering surprisingly loud and clear audio. This makes the Samsung M8 ideal for watching video content and listening to music, as everything is ready for you straight out of the box without any extra hardware needed. This monitor also comes with a plethora of smart features, such as the ability to cast your smartphone to the display, just in case you want to scroll through Instagram or TikTok on the big screen. Alexa and Bixby allow you to use voice commands – which worked flawlessly during testing – and plugging a connected cable into a Windows laptop or MacBook enables you to use the monitor as a second screen, ideal for productivity work. Unfortunately, the refresh rate sits at a meagre 60Hz and there is no adaptive sync support. While you can stream games directly from Xbox Game Pass or GeForce Now, we would not recommend this display for most gamers. Casual gaming over Game Pass felt satisfying however, particularly with the Xbox controller connected over Bluetooth but the capped refresh rate makes it unsuitable for anyone looking to play the latest triple-A titles. We think that the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is a versatile option for those who are looking for a display fit for both studying and entertainment. Video content looks amazing and the vast number of smart features makes it a handy productivity device, ideal for both work and play. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

FAQs What is IPS? IPS (aka in-plane switching) is a screen technology for LCD displays that generally offers good viewing angles and accurate colour reproduction. What is a monitor refresh rate? The refresh rate is the number of times a screen will update its presented image. Higher refresh rates result in smoother motion. Most monitors feature a standard 60Hz refresh rate, but gaming monitors can be significantly higher. Is 4K resolution the highest you can find on a monitor? No, you can find monitors that have an 8K resolution, although these are rarer and a lot more expensive. 4K monitors can display images with a resolution between 3480×2160 pixels to 4096×3112 pixels.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Brightness Black level Contrast White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 Delta Colour accuracy (Delta E) Samsung M8 Smart Monitor 443.43 nits 0.1145 nits 3874 6412 K 99.7 % 78 % 84 % – Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 192 nits 0.02 nits 9600:1 6065 K 99.5 % 80 % 91.2 % 1.17 Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ 479 nits 0.12 nits 3991:1 6110 K 98.9 % 80.2 % 91.5 % 2.12 Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) 742 nits 0.02 nits 4637:1 6536 K 99.5 % 89 % 91.6 % 2.29 ›