How to watch Tottenham vs Man United live online

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Saturday’s tea-time showdown is the most intriguing Premier League game this weekend. Here’s how to watch Spurs vs United live and online.

Spurs vs Man United is a noteworthy game at the best of times, but there’s a little extra spice to it this weekend, given recent results. Man United are in deep crisis after last weekend’s five-nil drubbing at home to Liverpool.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it to this weekend’s clash with Spurs, seemingly one more defeat from losing what arguably remains the biggest job in English football.

On Saturday, Solskjaer’s beleaguered troops trudge to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face a Spurs side experiencing their own early season issues.

The Nuno Espirito Santo reign is off to a topsy-turvy start and a defeat at London rivals West Ham last weekend leaves Spurs 6th in the table, with top marksman Harry Kane yet to score in the Premier League.

It’s 6th vs 7th. It’s Spurs vs Man United… and it’s LIVE!

Spurs vs Man United kick-off time

Tottenham vs Manchester United will kick-off at 5:30pm UK time on Saturday October 30. The game takes place at the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

How to watch Spurs vs Man United

Sky Sports has the rights to show this Saturday tea-time kick off. Coverage starts at 5:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.