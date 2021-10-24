 large image

How to watch Man United vs Liverpool live online

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool: The biggest game in the English football calendar takes place at Old Trafford this Sunday. Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs City live and online.

England’s two most successful clubs clash again this weekend, with Old Trafford playing host to visitors Liverpool, who’re looking to put a stamp on their aspirations of regaining the Premier League title.

United have had a topsy-turvy start to the season with some Cristiano Ronaldo wizardry again papering over the cracks in the Champions League in midweek.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in peril as the Red Devils continue to perform at levels unbefitting of the expensive array of talent he has at his disposal.

Nevertheless, the form book often goes out of the window for these games, with Liverpool rarely leaving Old Trafford with a victory. We’d expect a highly motivated United side with a passionate crowd right behind them, seeking a signature victory to kickstart the season and buy Ole a little more time at the wheel

Liverpool vs Man City kick-off time

Liverpool vs Man City will kick-off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday October 22. The game takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester. Given United’s most hated rivals are in town, there’s likely to be a rabid crowd for this one.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one as part of an enthralling double bill that also West Ham vs Tottenham in a big London derby. Once that game’s over, you’ll be able to tune into live coverage of United vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4:00pm

The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
