How to watch Man United vs Leeds in the Premier League live online

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds: The season kicks-off with a massive rivalry as Leeds United travel to Old Trafford. Here’s how to watch Man United vs Leeds

The Premier League is back. After the international distractions during the summer, it’s back to proper footy with some top flight action.

And what better way to kick-off the season than with Manchester United and Leeds; one of the most storied and fierce rivalries in the annals of English football.

Leeds are enjoying their second season back in the top-flight after a 15-year absence. Genial manager Marcelo Bielsa takes charge once again as the Elland Road club looks to build on a solid top-half finish.

This year, the fans will be able to get back around the nation to watch their beloved Whites live and in the flesh. And there’s no bigger away trip for Leeds fans than Old Trafford.

Man United are looking to build on a second placed finish in 2020/21 and have reinforced the ranks significantly with the signing of Jadon Sancho and with Real Madrid’s Raphael Verane close to a deal to join the Red Devils.

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go one better? Can Leeds push for Europe? We’ll get our first indications today.

Man United vs Leeds kick-time

These clubs’ first game of the season is on Saturday August 14 and is the early kick off at 12:30pm UK time. The game takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester. Hopefully the United fans can stay off the pitch…

How to watch Man United vs Leeds

BT Sport is showing this one live in HD and 4K. You can tune in on BT Sport 1, or BT Sport Ultimate if you can access the higher resolution. Coverage starts at 11:30am UK time. The game will be available in 4K HDR for BT Sport Ultimate viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a BT Sport subscription to enjoy this game. You can buy a monthly pass for as little as £25 a month, which will enable you to watch all of the footy, as well as some rugby, UFC, WWE and so on. If you have compatible tech, you can also watch in 4K as an online stream too.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.