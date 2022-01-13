How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final live online

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: The first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final sees Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield. Here’s how to watch

A week later than intended, Liverpool and Arsenal finally face off in the first-leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, with a place in the final against Chelsea up for grabs.

The first leg is now being played at Anfield, with next-week’s return fixture at the Emirates. It was supposed to be the other way around, but a spate of Covid positive tests among the Liverpool squad caused a postponement.

Apparently, according to people on social media, that meant Liverpool were faking ‘false positive’ Covid tests because they were scared of Mikel Arteta’s mighty Arsenal squad, despite that also meaning surrendering home advantage for the second leg. Sigh.

Tonight’s game comes amid a backdrop of years of spankings for Arsenal at Anfield, but with Reds hitmen Mo Salah and Said Mane otherwise engaged at the AFCON and Arsenal experiencing an uptick in form in recent months, it’s unlikely to be a walk in the park.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal… perhaps on that best new TV you got for Christmas.

Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off time

Liverpool vs Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm UK time on Thursday January 13. The game is being played at Anfield in Liverpool. Home advantage for the Reds in the first leg comes ahead of the return tie at the Emirates Stadium a week from now.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sky Sports has the rights to show the EFL Cup in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the live football online. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.