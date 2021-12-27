How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool live on Amazon Prime Video for free

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool in the Premier League: You can stream Tuesday night’s game live online via Amazon Prime and (maybe) for free. Here’s how to watch Leicester vs Liverpool

The Premier League Christmas schedule rolls on and on, Covid notwithstanding, with eight games currently scheduled to be played across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The one we’ll focus on here is Leicester City vs Liverpool. Less than a week ago, these two sides played out an epic Carabau Cup quarter-final at Anfield, which an understrength Liverpool team won on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw at Anfield.

It’s back to Premier League action on Tuesday as the title-chasing Reds travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester and old boss Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester have a quick turnaround after a 6-3 slugfest at Manchester City on Sunday, while Liverpool’s Boxing Day game against Leeds was cancelled because of Covid cases in the Leeds camp. The fairness of this is debatable, and so is the entire integrity of the Premier League at this stage.

However, there’s a game to be played and it could be a very enjoyable one, with two attacking sides looking to put on a festive show. Here’s how to watch the Premier League on that fancy best new TV you got for Christmas.

Leicester vs Liverpool kick-off time

Leicester vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00pm on Tuesday December 28. The game will be played at The King Power Stadium in Leicester. It’s the final game of Tuesday’s Premier League feast.

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for all of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s Premier League games. This is Amazon’s second round of Premier League games this season, and you’ll be able to catch all of them (Covid permitting, two have already been called off) on Amazon Prime Video.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming Premier League games