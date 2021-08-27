Looking for something to watch this bank holiday weekend? Disney’s Cruella is available to stream on Disney Plus from August 27 onwards.

Cruella has been out in cinemas and for Disney’s premium Premier Access subscribers since May 28. Now, the Disney movie is coming to regular Disney Plus accounts, after being released on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Blu-ray.

The film sees Emma Stone take on the role of iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil – then known as Estella.

The story follows Estella as she makes a name for herself in 1970s London before catching the eye of fashion legend Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) and ultimately becoming the wicked and revenge-bent Cruella.

You can watch the trailer for Cruella below:

Read on to learn where you can find Cruella this bank holiday weekend.

How to watch Cruella on Disney Plus this bank holiday

If you want to watch Cruella at home this bank holiday, the first thing you’ll need to do is sign up for a Disney Plus account.

Unfortunately, unlike competing streaming services like Apple TV+ and NOW, Disney Plus does not currently offer a free trial. This means you’ll need to pay £7.99 a month (or £79.90 a year) to access Disney’s streaming catalogue.

To create a Disney Plus account, head over to Disneyplus.com and click ‘Sign up now’. Then simply enter your email address, choose a password and choose between a monthly or annual plan. Finally, enter your payment details and hit ‘Agree & subscribe’ to create your account.

Once you’re a Disney Plus subscriber, you’ll be able to access loads of content from Disney, Pixel, Marvel Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as all of the TV and movies currently available through Star. All you need to do is open Disney Plus and search for Cruella to start streaming from August 27.