How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves: Can you watch it in the UK?

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves in the Premier League: A crucial battle for a top four place awaits. Is Arsenal vs Wolves on TV in the UK?

Another Covid-catch up game, this game features two teams enjoying fine runs of form. Arsenal and Wolves have worked their way into contention for a top four place and the lucrative reward of Champions League football next season.

Mikel Arteta has steadied the ship at the Emirates Stadium and added some much-needed resilience. The superb form of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have ensured there’s plenty of quality in the final third too.

Wolves have only lost one of their last eight league games and are searching for a fifth straight away win in the Premier League. Ironically, the only defeat came against Arsenal a couple of weeks ago, in a game Arsenal ended with ten men following the bizarre sending off of Gabriel Martinelli.

An enthralling clash awaits at the Emirates, but will anyone outside the stadium be able to watch it?

Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off time

Arsenal vs Wolves kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday February 24. The game is being played at the Emirates Stadium in London tonight and is the only Premier League game of the evening. There’s plenty of other action in the Europa League too.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for Arsenal vs Wolves. The Bezos Boys had the live rights to this on December 28 and have retained them following the rescheduling. That means it isn’t on broadcast TV, but you can access the live stream legally in plenty of other places.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

