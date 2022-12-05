How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2022

If you want to see all your Apple Music listening habbits summed up in one fancy presentation then these are the steps you need to follow to access your Apple Music Replay 2022.

Now in its fourth iteration, Apple Music Replay provides users of Apple’s audio streaming service with the chance of seeing exactly which songs, albums and genres ended up being their most sought after throughout the last twelve months. The whole service is heavily inspired by Spotify Wrapped which originally beat Apple to the punch in offering some surprising (and other times embarassing) end of year statistics about our listening habbits.

For those who are subscribed to Apple Music, the process to accessing your Replay for 2022 is fairly straightforward so long as you follow the steps laid out below.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone or iPad

The Short Version

Go to Apple Music Go to the ‘Listen Now’ tab Scroll down to ‘Just Launched’ and tap the Apple Music Replay banner Tap ‘Get Started’ on the Apple Music Replay page

Step

1 Go to Apple Music Locate the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and tap on it. Step

2 Go to the ‘Listen Now’ tab When the Apple Music app is open, tap on the ‘Listen Now’ tab Step

3 Scroll down to ‘Just Launched’ and tap the Apple Music Replay banner From the ‘Listen Now’ tab, scroll down until you reach the section labeled ‘Just Launched’ where you should see a banner for Apple Music Replay ’22. Tap that banner. Step

4 Tap ‘Get Started’ on the Apple Music Replay page After tapping on the banner, you should be taken to a webpage in your default browser where you can see your own personal Apple Music Replay. When the page is loaded, tap ‘Get Started’ to see your stats.

Troubleshooting