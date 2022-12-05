 large image

How to get your Apple Music Replay for 2022

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you want to see all your Apple Music listening habbits summed up in one fancy presentation then these are the steps you need to follow to access your Apple Music Replay 2022.

Now in its fourth iteration, Apple Music Replay provides users of Apple’s audio streaming service with the chance of seeing exactly which songs, albums and genres ended up being their most sought after throughout the last twelve months. The whole service is heavily inspired by Spotify Wrapped which originally beat Apple to the punch in offering some surprising (and other times embarassing) end of year statistics about our listening habbits.

For those who are subscribed to Apple Music, the process to accessing your Replay for 2022 is fairly straightforward so long as you follow the steps laid out below.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone or iPad

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Apple Music
  2. Go to the ‘Listen Now’ tab
  3. Scroll down to ‘Just Launched’ and tap the Apple Music Replay banner
  4. Tap ‘Get Started’ on the Apple Music Replay page

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Apple Music

    Locate the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and tap on it.How to Apple Music Replay 22 step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Go to the ‘Listen Now’ tab

    When the Apple Music app is open, tap on the ‘Listen Now’ tabHow to Apple Music Replay 22 step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to ‘Just Launched’ and tap the Apple Music Replay banner

    From the ‘Listen Now’ tab, scroll down until you reach the section labeled ‘Just Launched’ where you should see a banner for Apple Music Replay ’22. Tap that banner.How to Apple Music Replay 22 step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Tap ‘Get Started’ on the Apple Music Replay page

    After tapping on the banner, you should be taken to a webpage in your default browser where you can see your own personal Apple Music Replay. When the page is loaded, tap ‘Get Started’ to see your stats.How to Apple Music Replay 22 step 4

Troubleshooting

When will Apple Music Replay 2022 launch?

Apple Music Replay 2022 is available for all Apple Music subscribers right now. You may have also had a notification telling you that your Replay 22 is ready to view.

