Looking to remove your location from your BeReal snaps? Here’s how to do it.

BeReal is a fun way to share what you’re up to on a daily basis with your friends and family. The idea behind the app is that everyone posts their update at the same time every day with that exact time depending on when BeReal sends out its notification. However, just because you’re sharing a more realistic view of your life, that doesn’t mean you need to share everything.

Your location is something you might want to keep private online, especially if you have strangers added on the app. Even if your BeReal is restricted to close friends and family, that doesn’t necessarily mean you want them tracking your steps every day.

Here’s how to turn off location sharing in BeReal…

What you’ll need:

A BeReal account

An iOS or Android device

The Short Version

Open BeReal and tap Post A Late BeReal to open the camera Tap the shutter button to capture your BeReal Tap the location in the bottom-right corner Choose Location Off Hit Send