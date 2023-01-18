 large image

How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to remove your location from your BeReal snaps? Here’s how to do it.

BeReal is a fun way to share what you’re up to on a daily basis with your friends and family. The idea behind the app is that everyone posts their update at the same time every day with that exact time depending on when BeReal sends out its notification. However, just because you’re sharing a more realistic view of your life, that doesn’t mean you need to share everything.

Your location is something you might want to keep private online, especially if you have strangers added on the app. Even if your BeReal is restricted to close friends and family, that doesn’t necessarily mean you want them tracking your steps every day.

Here’s how to turn off location sharing in BeReal…

What you’ll need: 

  • A BeReal account 
  • An iOS or Android device 

The Short Version 

  1. Open BeReal and tap Post A Late BeReal to open the camera 
  2. Tap the shutter button to capture your BeReal 
  3. Tap the location in the bottom-right corner 
  4. Choose Location Off 
  5. Hit Send

How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

  1. Step
    1

    Open BeReal and tap Post A Late BeReal to open the camera 

    You can also post your BeReal on time by snapping it right after the app sends you a notification. How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the shutter button to capture your BeReal 

    This is the circle at the bottom of the screen. How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the location in the bottom-right corner

    If you’ve got your location on, this should show you approximately where you’re standing. How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

  4. Step
    4

    Choose Location Off

    This will remove your location from the post. How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

  5. Step
    5

    Hit Send

    That’s it! Your BeReal will not have your location attached. How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

Troubleshooting

Can I turn off my location permanently?

There doesn’t appear to be an option to do this in the app, but you can revoke permission to access your location through your phone settings. 

To do this, just head over to BeReal in your iPhone or Android settings and switch off location access.

Can I remove my location from a BeReal after I have posted?

No, once you’ve posted you’ll need to delete the BeReal and retake it to remove your location.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

