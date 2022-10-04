 large image

How to see your friend’s retake number on BeReal

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Here is how you can see how many times you and your friends have retaken their BeReal.

BeReal is one of the most popular social media apps of 2022, encouraging people to show off their real and unfiltered lives to their friends.

As BeReal encourages people to take the most natural and realistic pictures unlike the staged posts on apps like Instagram and TikTok, ideally you’d want to capture an image in one go.

The app does allow users to take more than one picture. However, it will show your friends how many times you have retaken your BeReal, and you can check your own post to see how many times you have retaken it.

Read to find out how you can see your friend’s retake number on BeReal.

What you’ll need: 

A phone with BeReal downloaded, can be iOS or Android

The Short Version 

  • Open the BeReal app
  • Find the person you want to look at
  • Click on the small hamburger menu
  • Read the Retake statistic

  1. Step
    1

    Open the BeReal app

    Head to and open the BeReal app. The BeReal app

  2. Step
    2

    Find the person you want to look at

    Scroll through your friends and find the person you want to check on. You will need to find someone that has already posted for this method to work. A friend on BeReal

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the small hamburger menu

    Click on the small menu made up of three small white dots that are in the upper right-hand corner of a post. Small menu on BeReal

  4. Step
    4

    Read the Retake statistic

    From the small menu that appears, you can see the number of times someone has retaken their BeReal. You can also see the number of comments and the number of people that have reacted with RealMojis. The number of BeReal retakes

Troubleshooting

How many times can I retake a BeReal?

You can retake a BeReal as many times as you want. However, due to the nature of the app, the number of times you have retaken a BeReal will be shown to your friends on the app.

Can I see how many times I have retaken my BeReal?

Yes, if you click on the small font below your BeReal, which will show your location and what time you took the post, the same small menu will appear and it will show how many times you have retaken your BeReal.

author icon

