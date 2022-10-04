How to see your friend’s retake number on BeReal

Here is how you can see how many times you and your friends have retaken their BeReal.

BeReal is one of the most popular social media apps of 2022, encouraging people to show off their real and unfiltered lives to their friends.

As BeReal encourages people to take the most natural and realistic pictures unlike the staged posts on apps like Instagram and TikTok, ideally you’d want to capture an image in one go.

The app does allow users to take more than one picture. However, it will show your friends how many times you have retaken your BeReal, and you can check your own post to see how many times you have retaken it.

Read to find out how you can see your friend’s retake number on BeReal.

What you’ll need:

A phone with BeReal downloaded, can be iOS or Android

The Short Version

Open the BeReal app

Find the person you want to look at

Click on the small hamburger menu

Read the Retake statistic

Step

1 Open the BeReal app Head to and open the BeReal app. Step

2 Find the person you want to look at Scroll through your friends and find the person you want to check on. You will need to find someone that has already posted for this method to work. Step

3 Click on the small hamburger menu Click on the small menu made up of three small white dots that are in the upper right-hand corner of a post. Step

4 Read the Retake statistic From the small menu that appears, you can see the number of times someone has retaken their BeReal. You can also see the number of comments and the number of people that have reacted with RealMojis.