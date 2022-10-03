How to see who has screenshotted your BeReal

Here is how you can see who is screenshotting your BeReals in just a few simple steps.

BeReal has been out since 2020 but found its footing in the middle of 2022, giving people a social media app that encourages them to be realistic about what they are doing in their day-to-day lives.

But other than posting realistic portrayals of what we get up to in our normal weeks, BeReal also means that you can see and save what your friends are up to, although it’s not that simple to actually see who’s been screenshotting your posts.

If you want to find out how to see who has screenshotted your BeReals, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

An iOS or Android device with BeReal downloaded

The Short Version

Open BeReal

Click on the small square

Click the Share via button

Choose how you want to share your image

Go back to the original page to see who has shared your image