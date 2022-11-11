 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to open the camera on the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

One of the best features cropping up on clamshell foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr is the ability to snap high-resolution selfies using the main camera and cover display. 

In the Razr’s case, Motorola leverages its Quick View display to let you snap photos and join video calls with the phone’s sharp and vibrant dual rear camera. 

The array consists of a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide/macro sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view, leaving little reason to save your selfies for the 32-megapixel punch-hole camera. 

The rear camera is also capable of capturing 8K video at 30fps and UHD at up to 60fps, making it the obvious choice for jumping on Zoom calls. 

Follow the steps below to learn how to open up the camera with a swipe on the Razr (2022)’s Quick View display, or scroll to the bottom of this guide to learn how to do it using Motorola’s gesture controls.

What you’ll need: 

  • The Motorola Razr (2022) 

The Short Version 

  1. Unlock the Quick View display
  2. Swipe right on the screen

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the Quick View display

    You can do this by placing your fingerprint on the power button or by tapping the screen and entering your passcode. How to open the camera on the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

  2. Step
    2

    Swipe right on the screen

    This will take you directly to the camera. How to open the camera on the Motorola Razr Quick View screen

Troubleshooting

What is the fastest way to open the camera?

You can actually open the Quick View camera simply by twisting your wrist twice. However, you’ll need to enable gesture controls to do so. 

To do this, just head into the Moto app or your phone’s settings, tap Gestures and toggle on Quick Capture.

How do you open the camera from the main display?

To open the camera when the Razr is unfolded, simply tap on the Camera app.

You might like…

How to connect the Motorola Razr to your PC using Ready For

How to connect the Motorola Razr to your PC using Ready For

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
How to enable gesture controls on the Motorola Razr

How to enable gesture controls on the Motorola Razr

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Motorola Razr (2022) Review

Motorola Razr (2022) Review

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.