How to enable gesture controls on the Motorola Razr

The Motorola Razr (2022) already feels pretty streamlined with its compact, foldable design, but did you know that it also supports a wide range of gesture controls, letting you open apps and complete other actions with as little as a flick of your wrist?

The list includes Quick Capture to open the camera app with two twists, Fast Torch to switch the flashlight on and off with two chop motions and Three-finger screenshot, which allows you to take a screengrab by (you guessed it) tapping three fingers on the display.

There are also gestures you’ll use more frequently like Lift To Unlock, which automatically unlocks your device when you look at the screen, Pick Up To Silence and Flip for DND – or do not disturb.

Here’s how to find all of the gesture controls available on the Motorola Razr, along with more information about each gesture and the option to toggle them on or off.

What you need:

The Motorola Razr (2022)

The Short Version

Open the Moto app Tap Gestures Choose the gesture controls you want to use