How to connect the Motorola Razr to your PC using Ready For

One of the best multitasking features available on Motorola phones is Ready For, an app that makes it possible for you to access your phone’s apps and files on your PC or TV. Ready For also happens to be available on the Motorola Razr (2022). Here’s how to set it up.

Not only can you access apps and files from your Razr and PC on one screen, but you can also move files back and forth and use your phone as a remote to stream movies and play games on your display.

You can even prop up your Razr and use the 50-megapixel camera as a webcam when joining video calls.

Read on to learn how to connect your Razr to your Windows PC using the Ready For app.

What you’ll need:

The Motorola Razr (2022)

A PC running Windows 10 or later

The Short Version

Open Ready For on your Razr Tap PC or tablet Download Ready For on your PC Set up the app using the Ready For assistant Scan the QR code using the Razr’s camera Review your settings in the Ready For app and click OK