 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to connect the Motorola Razr to your PC using Ready For

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

One of the best multitasking features available on Motorola phones is Ready For, an app that makes it possible for you to access your phone’s apps and files on your PC or TV. Ready For also happens to be available on the Motorola Razr (2022). Here’s how to set it up.

Not only can you access apps and files from your Razr and PC on one screen, but you can also move files back and forth and use your phone as a remote to stream movies and play games on your display.

You can even prop up your Razr and use the 50-megapixel camera as a webcam when joining video calls.

Read on to learn how to connect your Razr to your Windows PC using the Ready For app.

What you’ll need: 

  • The Motorola Razr (2022) 
  • A PC running Windows 10 or later 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Ready For on your Razr 
  2. Tap PC or tablet 
  3. Download Ready For on your PC 
  4. Set up the app using the Ready For assistant 
  5. Scan the QR code using the Razr’s camera 
  6. Review your settings in the Ready For app and click OK

  1. Step
    1

    Open Ready For on your Razr

    You may have to dive into the app drawer to find the app. How to connect the Motorola Razr to a display using Ready For

  2. Step
    2

    Tap PC or Tablet

    Then read and accept the permissions when prompted. How to connect the Motorola Razr to a display using Ready For

  3. Step
    3

    Open the Ready For app on your PC

    If you don’t have Ready For, you can head to Motorola’s website to download it. How to connect the Motorola Razr to a display using Ready For

  4. Step
    4

    Set up the app using the Ready For assistant

    Click Done when you get to the end. How to connect the Motorola Razr to a display using Ready For

  5. Step
    5

    Scan the QR code using your Razr

    You can do this in the foldable’s camera app. How to connect the Motorola Razr to a display using Ready For

  6. Step
    6

    Review your settings in the Ready For app

    Then click OK. How to connect the Motorola Razr to a display using Ready For

Troubleshooting

How to disconnect the Razr from the PC

There are three ways to disconnect your Razr from your PC. 

On the PC, you can close the mobile desktop window. On the phone, you can either open the Ready For notification and hit disconnect or open the Ready For quick setting and do the same.

Is Ready For supported on MacOS?

No, Ready For is currently only supported on PCs running Windows 10 and later, though you can also connect your Razr to tablets, TVs and displays.

You might like…

How to enable gesture controls on the Motorola Razr

How to enable gesture controls on the Motorola Razr

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Best foldable phones 2022: The four top choices we’ve reviewed

Best foldable phones 2022: The four top choices we’ve reviewed

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Motorola Razr (2022) Review

Motorola Razr (2022) Review

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.