OnePlus 8T launch: How to watch the new phone reveal live

OnePlus has released a number of new phones this year and it isn’t stopping yet. We know the OnePlus 8T is coming today and here’s everything you need to know about the event, including start time, stream details and what we expect to see.

Following hot on the heels of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus 8T is the brand’s next flagship phone and it’s getting a big reveal today during a virtual event.

How to watch the OnePlus 8T event

The OnePlus 8T launch takes place today (October 14) at 3PM BST. You’ll be able to watch it on the OnePlus YouTube channel and you’ll find the link below.

What to expect from the OnePlus 8T event

OnePlus has already revealed much about the 8T, which is set to be a followup to the OnePlus 8. As usual, OnePlus has been teasing the device heavily on social media recently and there is surprisingly not much we don’t know. We know it’ll have a flat display, come with a 65w charger in the box, weigh 188g and come running Android 11.

We even have a good idea of what the phone will look like. It’ll have a new camera module and come in a green finish. You can see for yourself below.

A headline feature will surely be the new Warp Charge 65 tech, which OnePlus claims can give you a ‘day’s power in 15 min’. The tweet announcing this also shows off a chunky USB C brick which we assume will be used to charge the phone. It’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor so 5G will be supported and we assume they’ll be lots of RAM and storage.

The event could also be home to a few other surprises too. OnePlus has teased a new pair of earbuds and possibly a new finish for its cheaper OnePlus Nord.

