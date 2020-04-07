How to live stream Inside Xbox tonight – featuring a first look at Grounded’s gameplay

2020’s first new episode of Inside Xbox will stream this evening, offering info on Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Gears Tactics, Game Pass and much more. Our guide tells you how to tune in and learn about the latest Xbox news.

Tuning in is simple and you can do so on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook and Twitter. Or, if you don’t want search any further, simply watch using the YouTube window below. The show kicks off at 9pm BST, which is 5pm ET, or 2pm PT.

Everything we know about the Xbox Series X

So, what is there to look forward to in 2020’s first Inside Xbox presentation?

The headline act is upcoming Xbox title, Grounded. It takes its title pretty literally, as players take on the role of people who have been shrunk down to the size of insects. It’s a survival game “with a small twist” as players take on pint sized foes and obstacles, looking at the world from a whole new perspective.

Suddenly, bees, bugs and baseballs are huge enemies or tricky obstacles that have to be navigated. Take a look at the announce trailer below to get a flavour for the game. This evening, during the live stream, viewers will see the first Grounded gameplay reveal.

Related: Xbox fans will have to wait a little longer for Project xCloud as Microsoft reveals delays

There’s one more big question to answer: Will Microsoft give us any more info on the Xbox Series X? Sadly, it seems not, but there might be some Series X chat to whet your appetite.

The post on Xbox Wire reads: “While we won’t have any new details to share for Xbox Series X, we are excited to sit down with Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X Jason Ronald, to discuss the recently revealed technical specifications and what they mean for gamers.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…