Xbox fans will have to wait a little longer for Project xCloud as Microsoft reveals delays

Project xCloud is Microsoft’s answer to game streaming – it’s set to rival Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now on release but the platform’s trial has now been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the huge strain that the coronavirus lockdown is putting on some networks, because of the surge in internet usage, it seems that Microsoft won’t be rolling out the large-scale xCloud trial we had hoped for just yet. Today, sign ups are open for Android users, but there’s no definite date on when a trial will begin and only a limited amount of players will be able to get online.

Related: PS5 vs Xbox Series X – Sony reveals its grand plan to beat Xbox

Microsoft offered gamers an explanation and some details in a new post on the Xbox Wire blog. Here’s what they had to say…

“Bringing the Project xCloud preview to gamers across Western Europe is a top priority for us. We know gaming is an important way for people to remain connected, particularly during these times of social distancing, but we also recognize how internet bandwidth has been impacted with strain on regional networks… Here at Xbox, we look to our products to bring joy and connection at all times and particularly during these weeks and months when we’re asked to stay at home. “Phil Spencer has talked often about what he sees as the unique power of games to bring people together, to entertain, to inspire and connect. We all believe that in our current circumstances that’s even more true, and we hope that the freedom to discover and play with Project xCloud brings even more joy and connection. “With that in mind, we continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and will begin rolling out the Project xCloud preview across 11 Western European countries when we are confident it is sensible to do so. We will take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time.”

Related: Xbox Series X – Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s new console

For those interested in joining the Project xCloud preview, please visit www.xbox.com/projectxcloud and register today.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…