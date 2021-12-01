How to join Xbox Insider Alpha Rings and get new features first

Microsoft is adding more gamers to its Xbox Insiders Alpha Rings, offering console owners early access to bleeding edge features. Here’s how to sign-up.

If you want bragging rights among your Xbox-toting friends, the Xbox Insiders program is a pretty good option.

Much like its Windows counterpart, the program gives users first dibs on exciting new UI improvements, media options and Game Pass features as Microsoft preps them for prime time. Anyone can sign up, but if you want to be at the very front of the queue for the forthcoming additions you’ll need Microsoft’s blessing.

The most exclusive group is the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings. Get yourself invited to this and you’ll see features most consumers won’t get for months.

The good news is that Microsoft is bringing aboard “the next wave of Xbox Insiders interested in joining one of our Alpha rings.” It isn’t quite as easy as just opting in, you’ll need to a current Xbox Insider (Microsoft says it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been enrolled) and register your interest by answering a survey.

Here’s how to apply for the Alpha Rings (via the Xbox Insider blog):

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub on your console

Select Activities on the left

Under Available, scroll down until you see Joining new rings

Complete the survey!

Microsoft considers each application. It won’t say how it specifically chooses gamers to be involved in the Alpha Rings, but says “we look at a variety of factors like high-quality submitted feedback, quest/survey participation, and playing games. More importantly, we select users who let us know they are interested in participating!”

Earlier this week Microsoft announced that it is bringing a Clarity Boost to Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC, which improves the visual clarity of top games streamed over the cloud.