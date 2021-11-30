Xbox cloud games are about to look a lot better on PC

Microsoft has announced a Clarity Boost for those enjoying Xbox Cloud Gaming via PC.

The visual update will mean crisper and clearer gameplay for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers enjoying the library of streamable games from a Windows PC.

The update comes via Microsoft Edge Canary first of all, and can be enabled by users of the experimental browser right now before a full roll out on Microsoft Edge next year.

This appears to be the “intriguing” news Microsoft was referencing pertaining to its cloud gaming platform, with the company saying gamers can expect notable improvements to the visual quality.

“Today, we are excited to invite you to experience Clarity Boost, one of the latest cloud gaming optimizations available on Microsoft Edge Canary. This feature uses a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream,” Microsoft says in a statement.

In order to access the feature gamers must download Microsoft Edge Canary for Windows and ensure they are running version 96.0.1033.0 or later.

From here it’s a case of navigating to xbox.com/play, logging into your account and commencing gameplay. From here, you can access the Clarity Boost setting by clicking the more actions menu (…) and then selecting Enable Clarity Boost.

You can see the side-by-side comparison in the image below:

The details were first noted on the Xbox Insiders subreddit and picked up by media outlets like Purebox.com. The subreddit post does say gamers may experience lower battery life when using the feature, but it can be turned off again.

Microsoft is really pushing its Xbox Cloud Gaming tech this year as it seeks to build the compelling play anywhere strategy it hopes will provide a winning alternative to Sony’s PS5 in the months and years to come. It’s already available on PC, Android and Windows while the tech also arrived on Xbox consoles just a couple of weeks ago.