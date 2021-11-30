 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox cloud games are about to look a lot better on PC

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has announced a Clarity Boost for those enjoying Xbox Cloud Gaming via PC.

The visual update will mean crisper and clearer gameplay for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers enjoying the library of streamable games from a Windows PC.

The update comes via Microsoft Edge Canary first of all, and can be enabled by users of the experimental browser right now before a full roll out on Microsoft Edge next year.

This appears to be the “intriguing” news Microsoft was referencing pertaining to its cloud gaming platform, with the company saying gamers can expect notable improvements to the visual quality.

“Today, we are excited to invite you to experience Clarity Boost, one of the latest cloud gaming optimizations available on Microsoft Edge Canary. This feature uses a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream,” Microsoft says in a statement.

In order to access the feature gamers must download Microsoft Edge Canary for Windows and ensure they are running version 96.0.1033.0 or later.

From here it’s a case of navigating to xbox.com/play, logging into your account and commencing gameplay. From here, you can access the Clarity Boost setting by clicking the more actions menu (…) and then selecting Enable Clarity Boost.

You can see the side-by-side comparison in the image below:

The details were first noted on the Xbox Insiders subreddit and picked up by media outlets like Purebox.com. The subreddit post does say gamers may experience lower battery life when using the feature, but it can be turned off again.

You might like…

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Jade King 9 months ago
Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Jade King 11 months ago
Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Jade King 12 months ago

Microsoft is really pushing its Xbox Cloud Gaming tech this year as it seeks to build the compelling play anywhere strategy it hopes will provide a winning alternative to Sony’s PS5 in the months and years to come. It’s already available on PC, Android and Windows while the tech also arrived on Xbox consoles just a couple of weeks ago.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.