How to watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch today

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to launch today. The ‘CE’ stands for ‘Core Edition’, and the Chinese company is aiming to keep the key elements that made the OnePlus Nord so compelling, while making it even more competitively priced.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch will be streamed on YouTube here, so anybody can watch the company reveal the full specs and its pricing. If you head there now, you’ll see a countdown clock, but the event is due to kick off at 3pm BST, or 10am ET/7am PT for those looking to tune in from America.

If you prefer to watch the event from the comfort of the Trusted Reviews website, we’ve also embedded the stream above. See you at 3pm!

What do we expect to see from the OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch?

Typically ahead of a phone launch, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect thanks to the steady stream of leaks and rumours that lead up to release day. But OnePlus has certainly helped this along the way by revealing plenty of information ahead of time.

That includes a clear look of what the OnePlus Nord CE 5G looks like, and a promotional page (now replaced with the live stream) which promised a “stupid skinny” 7.9mm thick design and a triple-camera array led by a 64-megapixel sensor. And, as the name suggests, it will of course be compatible with 5G networks.

Other non-OnePlus sanctioned leaks have suggested that the phone will pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor recently seen powering Samsung’s superb mid-range Galaxy A52 5G.

But the key message OnePlus has looked to get out is that ‘Core Edition’ means keeping the core features of the original OnePlus Nord while lowering the price of entry. Given the OnePlus Nord cost a very reasonable £379 when it launched last year, we may well have a new entry for our list of the best mid-range phones by the end of the day.