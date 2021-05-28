OnePlus may have just accidentally confirmed the existence of a Nord 2. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus Nord successor so far.

OnePlus recently partnered with Google to gift a free Stadia Premiere Edition kit, including the Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, to customers who buy a new OnePlus phone while the promotion is running.

Phones eligible for this offer include the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus Nord – and apparently the OnePlus Nord 2.

Image: Android Police

Android Police managed to get a screenshot of the “OnePlus Nord2” in the FAQ section of the promotional page on May 25 before Google spotted the slip up and deleted the Nord 2 from the list.

So, now that we’ve seen evidence that the Nord 2 exists, what else is there to know about the mid-range follow-up to the OnePlus Nord. Here’s everything we know about the Nord 2 so far, including when it’ll launch, how much it could cost and what chip it will pack.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord 2 release date

While we don’t know for sure when the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch, it seems likely we’ll see the phone this summer. The first Nord was unveiled in July 2020, so a July launch would make sense for its successor.

On top of this, the Stadia promotion is due to end September 30, so the Nord 2 will need to launch before then to be included in the promotion.

OnePlus Nord 2 price

As far as price goes, we would expect the mid-range successor to fall into a similar price bracket to the OnePlus Nord.

The Nord has an RRP of £379 for the 8GB/128GB configuration or £469 for 12GB/256GB. It wasn’t officially launched in the USA.

OnePlus Nord 2 specs and features

OnePlus hasn’t let much else slip regarding the Nord 2 just yet, including the design. However, we have seen some rumours emerge regarding the specs.

OnePlus Nord

In March, Android Central reported that the Nord 2 would be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset. Until now, OnePlus has always used Qualcomm chipsets, such as the Snapdragon 765G found in the Nord, so this would be a major change for the company.

The Dimensity 1200 is built on a 6nm node and boasts global 5G connectivity, as well as 5G dual SIM standby.

Weibo user Digital Chat Station also recently suggested that OnePlus is working with the chip, though the tipster didn’t mention the Nord 2 by name.