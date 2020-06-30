How to watch Hamilton online – when is Hamilton available to stream?

Are you looking to dive into the story of Alexander Hamilton and enjoy Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic musical? For everything you need to know, you’re in the right place.

Let’s face it, even before we knew that an official stream of Hamilton was making its way to the internet, that didn’t stop people from searching for any Hamilton clips online, even just a morsel to get an idea of what this critically acclaimed, multiple Tony Award-winning musical was all about.

But now that there is an official way of streaming Hamilton online just around the corner, everything’s above board and we’ve got all the key information you need like where to stream Hamilton, Hamilton’s release date online and even a little bit about what Hamilton is all about.

How to watch Hamilton online?

If you want to stream Hamilton online, you’re going to need to get a Disney Plus subscription as Hamilton will be available exclusively on Disney Plus.

Interestingly enough, the streamable version of Hamilton was initially intended for cinemas worldwide, but with the global Coronavirus pandemic throwing those plans out of the window, the House of Mouse managed to snag exclusive streaming rights for the recording.

Hamilton will also be available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meaning that any consumers that have compatible TVs, soundbars or speakers will be able to get an enriched experience while streaming the musical.

Hamilton release date – when is Hamilton available to stream?

Don’t worry Broadway fans, the wait is almost over as Hamilton will debut July 3rd on Disney Plus. There’s no end date in sight with regards to Hamilton’s tenure on Disney Plus, so here’s hoping that it’ll remain available on the streaming service for many years to come.

What is Hamilton?

Here’s a question you’ve no doubt asked at some point in the last five years. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is a musical about one of America’s overlooked founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.

Despite its period setting, Hamilton features a multicultural cast and a soundtrack that fuses hip-hop, rap and the style of traditional theatre show tunes for an experience like no other.

Hamilton has become a cultural phenomenon, winning 11 Tony Awards and even a Pulitzer Prize. There are now multiple productions of Hamilton worldwide, in cities including London, Sydney, Hamburg and Los Angeles.

