How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final live online and on TV

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: The EFL Cup Final (aka the Carabao Cup Final) takes centre stage at Wembley this weekend. Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool.

The two old foes are battling it out in a showpiece game yet again. Whether it’s the League Cup, FA Cup, or Champions League, Liverpool and Chelsea have met countless times in major semi-finals and finals over the last two decades.

This time the two sides are contesting the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley, with Liverpool looking to build on a record eight wins, while the Stamford Bridge outfit look to add a sixth league cup to accompany the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup titles they have already scooped during this campaign.

Liverpool look like the form side coming into the game, having roared back into the title race over the last few weeks. Chelsea’s league form has been less impressive since Christmas, but Thomas Tuchel tends to get it spot on in big games and an intriguing Wembley clash awaits.

Both sides will be looking to convert success on Sunday into a trophy-laden season with everything still to play for on domestic and European fronts. Liverpool, especially, will be hoping a win at Wembley can be another statement of intent as they look to overhaul Man City in the Premier League and relieve Chelsea of the Champions League trophy in May.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool… perhaps on that best new TV you got in the Christmas sales!

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Carabao Cup Final will kick off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday February 27. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in North London. Can Liverpool, making their first Wembley final appearance in a decade, reclaim Anfield South? Or will the King’s Road club be crowned kings of Wembley once again?

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

Sky Sports has the rights to show the EFL Cup in the UK. Coverage starts at 3:30pm on Sky Sports Football, with Sky Sports Main Event also picking up coverage at 4:00pm.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection – 34% Off The secure way to enjoy the web without compromising on speed is now 34% off at £34.13 a year, equivalent to £2.84 per month, with coverage for up to 5 devices. Compatible with Android™ and iOS® Kaspersky

Was £52.50

£34.13/year (£2.84 monthly equivalent) View Offer

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.