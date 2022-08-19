 large image

How to set up the iOS Digital Legacy feature

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Worried about what will happen to your data after you die? Apple’s Digital Legacy is a feature that allows you to share your data with a trusted contact when you pass. Here’s how to set it up. 

To use Digital Legacy, you’ll need to appoint a Legacy Contact. This person will be able to recover your photos, messages, notes, files, apps, device backups and more with an access key in the event of your death, so you’ll want to make sure it’s a close friend, family member or partner that you trust.

They won’t, however, be able to see the payment information or passwords stored in your keychain or some of the films, music, books or subscriptions you purchased with your Apple ID. 

Read on to learn how to assign a friend or family member as your Legacy Contact in just a few steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 
  • Someone you trust to be your Legacy Contact 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your iPhone settings 
  2. Tap your name 
  3. Tap Password & Security 
  4. Tap Legacy Contact 
  5. Tap Add Legacy Contact

  1. Step
    1

    Open your iPhone settings

    You’ll need your phone to be updated to iOS 15.2 or above to access the feature. how to set up the iOS Digital Legacy

  2. Step
    2

    Tap your name

    This will take you to your account settings. how to set up the iOS Digital Legacy

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Password & Security

    This will take you to your security settings where you’ll find the Digital Legacy feature. how to set up the iOS Digital Legacy

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Legacy Contact

    You might need to scroll to find this option. how to set up the iOS Digital Legacy

  5. Step
    5

    Choose Add Legacy Contact

    Then, just follow the steps onscreen to select a Legacy Contact to receive your Digital Legacy access key. how to set up the iOS Digital Legacy

Troubleshooting

Can I set Digital Legacy up on my laptop or tablet?

Yes, you can also add a Legacy Contact on any iPad running iPadOS 15.2 or above or any Mac running macOS 12.1 or above.

How do I remove a Legacy Contact?

You can easily remove a Legacy Contact by going back into your Legacy Contact settings and tapping to remove them. They won’t be directly notified if you remove them, but you will be removed from their Legacy Contact List and their access key will no longer work.

