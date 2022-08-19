Worried about what will happen to your data after you die? Apple’s Digital Legacy is a feature that allows you to share your data with a trusted contact when you pass. Here’s how to set it up.

To use Digital Legacy, you’ll need to appoint a Legacy Contact. This person will be able to recover your photos, messages, notes, files, apps, device backups and more with an access key in the event of your death, so you’ll want to make sure it’s a close friend, family member or partner that you trust.

They won’t, however, be able to see the payment information or passwords stored in your keychain or some of the films, music, books or subscriptions you purchased with your Apple ID.

Read on to learn how to assign a friend or family member as your Legacy Contact in just a few steps.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

Someone you trust to be your Legacy Contact

The Short Version

Go to your iPhone settings Tap your name Tap Password & Security Tap Legacy Contact Tap Add Legacy Contact

How to set up the iOS Digital Legacy feature Step

1 Open your iPhone settings You’ll need your phone to be updated to iOS 15.2 or above to access the feature. Step

2 Tap your name This will take you to your account settings. Step

3 Tap Password & Security This will take you to your security settings where you’ll find the Digital Legacy feature. Step

4 You might need to scroll to find this option. Step

5 Then, just follow the steps onscreen to select a Legacy Contact to receive your Digital Legacy access key.