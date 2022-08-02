How to return an app on the iOS App Store

If you’ve accidentally bought an app on your iPhone, then this guide will show exactly you how you can return it.

Every one of us has made a purchase that we’ve come to quickly regret for one of many genuine reasons, but fortunately there is a way to reverse this mistake if you’ve paid for an app on the App Store. This guide will show iPhone users how you can request a refund, so that no harm has been done.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any device with a web browser

1 Go to reportaproblem.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID First of all, go to the web address reportaproblem.apple.com in your browser (this can be on your smartphone, desktop computer or tablet). You’ll need to log in with your Apple ID, so make sure you have this to hand along with your password. Step

2 Tap the I’d like to menu, and scroll down to Request a refund Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be greeted with a menu that lets you report a problem to Apple. From the dropdown menu that reads ‘I’d like to’, just scroll down to ‘Request a refund’ and tap on this. Step

3 Choose the reason you’d like a refund, select the app or subscription, and submit the request There’s another dropdown menu here that lets you choose the reason you want to request a refund. From the preset options, tap on the one that applies to you, select the name of your app from the list, and then tap Submit.