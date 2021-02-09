Samsung recently revealed that it had teamed up with TikTok to bring fresh experiences to your TV and now more smart TV users can get in on the fun with the new TikTok app for Google and Android TV devices.

The TV app makes TikTok a shared experience, inviting the whole family to watch viral TikTok content from the comfort of their couch on a larger screen. This includes short videos from TikTok’s ‘For You’ page and content from creators you already follow.

The app also features the #LearnOnTikTok tag that debuted on Samsung smart TVs in December. The tag is packed with cooking hacks, fitness tips and fun facts to keep you learning new skills while you’re stuck at home.

If you’re interested in what Samsung had to say about the app, make sure to check out our interview with Head of TV for Europe Nathan Sheffield.

Of course, the TikTok TV app is no longer limited to just Samsung TV users, with a wide range of Google TV and Android OS device TVs, including smart TVs, streaming sticks and projectors now offering support for the app.

“We’re excited to bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices across Europe”, said TikTok UK general manager Rich Waterworth.

“The TikTok on TV experience will be a new way for people to come together and enjoy videos from some of our most popular content categories on the big screen. Whether it’s learning a new skill or just having some fun together watching what you love, now more than ever, I feel this is a brilliant way for people to be able to enjoy their favourite TikTok content together at home”.

How to install TikTok on your Google TV or Android TV:

Open the Google Play Store on your TV

Search for “TikTok”

Click to install the TikTok app

Open TikTok

Log in to your account or click “Watch now” to watch videos without an account

The TikTok TV app is available now for Google TV and Android TV users in the UK, France and Germany.