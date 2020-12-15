TikTok is now available on Samsung TVs in Europe

Samsung has teamed up with TikTok to bring the social media app to your living room. The new TikTok app launched exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs across Europe this week, starting with the UK.

The TikTok app for Samsung Smart TV has been redesigned to bring TikTok’s short viral videos to a larger display for a proper home-viewing experience.

The app lets you view your ‘Following’ and ‘For You’ pages, along with much of the most viewed and liked content on TikTok. There are also 12 categories to choose from, covering videos that feature anything from gaming and comedy or food and animals.

Samsung TV users will also be able to access the #LearnOnTikTok hashtag to expand their knowledge with cooking hacks, fitness advice and fun facts from creators on the app.

Related: Best Samsung TV

You can also view, like and comment on trending videos and block or mark content you don’t want to see again. The app will automatically operate in Restricted Mode, to prevent any content that isn’t family-friendly from playing on your TV.

“We are exceptionally proud and excited to be able to launch the TikTok app on our Smart TVs”, said Samsung Electronics UK TV/AV director Dan Hastings.

“At Samsung, we strive to give our customers an unrivalled content offering to guarantee endless entertainment and the latest addition of TikTok to our app line-up unlocks a new entertainment experience. With our QLED technology, customers will be able to watch the TikTok content creations on a big screen with lifelike picture resolution to maximise their viewing experience”.

Related: Best TV

The TikTok app is compatible with all Samsung Smart TVs released between 2018 and 2020, including 4K and 8K displays, its Smart Monitor, The Premiere, The Frame and The Serif. The best news is that you don’t even need a TikTok account to use it.

Existing Samsung users can download the app on the Samsung Smart TV App Store now, while new customers will find the app pre-installed when purchasing any new Samsung TV from this week.