Want to send the same text message to multiple people without starting up a group chat? Perhaps you just want to relay a piece of information verbatim?

Sure, there’s always copy and paste, and you could even take a screenshot of the message and send that. But there’s a much easier and more direct way to pass on such information.

Here’s how to forward text messages on iPhone.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Open Message

Select message

More and forward

Add recipient(s) and send

Step

1 Open Messages Open the Messages app and select the message thread that contains the text message you wish to forward. Step

2 Select message Press and hold the precise message you wish to forward. All other messages on the threat should now blur out, and a couple of pop-up menus will appear. Step

3 More and Forward Tap More, then tap the forward arrow in the bottom right corner. Step

4 Add recipient(s) and send Type out your intended recipient(s), or hit the + icon to select from your contacts list. Now press Send to forward your message.