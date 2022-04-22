How to forward text messages on iPhone
Want to send the same text message to multiple people without starting up a group chat? Perhaps you just want to relay a piece of information verbatim?
Sure, there’s always copy and paste, and you could even take a screenshot of the message and send that. But there’s a much easier and more direct way to pass on such information.
Here’s how to forward text messages on iPhone.
What we used
- We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone
The Short Version
- Open Message
- Select message
- More and forward
- Add recipient(s) and send
Step
1
Open Messages
Open the Messages app and select the message thread that contains the text message you wish to forward.
Step
2
Select message
Press and hold the precise message you wish to forward. All other messages on the threat should now blur out, and a couple of pop-up menus will appear.
Step
3
More and Forward
Tap More, then tap the forward arrow in the bottom right corner.
Step
4
Add recipient(s) and send
Type out your intended recipient(s), or hit the + icon to select from your contacts list. Now press Send to forward your message.
FAQs
At Step 4, press the right arrow alongside contacts and select their email address to forward to email.
If you want to post the message to another service or into a document of note, follow Step 3 but press Copy rather than the forward arrow. Now press and hold on a blank space in any text field and select Paste.