How to forward text messages on iPhone

Want to send the same text message to multiple people without starting up a group chat? Perhaps you just want to relay a piece of information verbatim?

Sure, there’s always copy and paste, and you could even take a screenshot of the message and send that. But there’s a much easier and more direct way to pass on such information.

Here’s how to forward text messages on iPhone.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Open Message
  • Select message
  • More and forward
  • Add recipient(s) and send

  1. Step
    1

    Open Messages

    Open the Messages app and select the message thread that contains the text message you wish to forward.iOS messages

  2. Step
    2

    Select message

    Press and hold the precise message you wish to forward. All other messages on the threat should now blur out, and a couple of pop-up menus will appear.iOS Messages More

  3. Step
    3

    More and Forward

    Tap More, then tap the forward arrow in the bottom right corner.

  4. Step
    4

    Add recipient(s) and send

    Type out your intended recipient(s), or hit the + icon to select from your contacts list. Now press Send to forward your message.iOS Messages forward recipient

FAQs

What if I want to forward to email rather than text?

At Step 4, press the right arrow alongside contacts and select their email address to forward to email.

What if I want to place the message elsewhere?

If you want to post the message to another service or into a document of note, follow Step 3 but press Copy rather than the forward arrow. Now press and hold on a blank space in any text field and select Paste.

