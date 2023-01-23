 large image

How to find Google’s creepy The Last of Us Easter egg

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Last of Us is currently infecting the minds of TV viewers thanks to the HBO live action adaption of the hit PlayStation games, but now Google is getting in on the act.

The search giant has launched a fun Google Search Easter egg, which enables fans of the series to see their search results infected by a fungal infection akin to the one that has taken humanity to the brink of extinction in the HBO series.

Accessing the Easter egg is quite straightforward, although there are a couple of steps you’ll need to follow in order for your computer or mobile device to see the creepy effect.

What you’ll need

  • An Android or iOS device with access to a web browser.
  • A Windows, Mac or ChromeOS desktop or laptop with a web browser.

The Short Version

  1. Open the web browser of choice and browse to Google.com.
  2. Type “The Last of Us” into the search bar and hit enter/go.
  3. Click or tap the red and white mushroom icon. that appears at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Watch the infection spread.
  5. Tap again to overrun your screen.

  1. Step
    1

    Head to Google.com

    This will work on mobile and desktop devices running all of the major operating systems.

  2. Step
    2

    Type ‘The Last of Us’ into the search field

    Hit go/enter to register the search request The last of us google easter egg

  3. Step
    3

    Hit the red mushroom icon

    After the results load, you’ll see a red mushroom icon near the bottom of the page. Select itThe last of us google easter egg

  4. Step
    4

    Watch the infection spread

    Your search results will gradually be swamped by the spores The last of us google easter egg

  5. Step
    5

    Keep tapping the mushroom

    The more you tap the mushroom, the greater the spread of the infection, until you end up with something like this.The last of us google easter egg

