How to watch The Last of Us TV series: Stream the premiere as it airs

How to watch The Last of Us: The live action adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit video game series finally arrives this weekend. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Last of Us, which is arguably the biggest PlayStation-exclusive franchise of them all, has its own big budget TV adaptation and it finally debuts this weekend.

The show is getting the HBO treatment and the US network has an excellent track record of producing some of the most critically-acclaimed television of all time. Sky Atlantic will broadcast the show in the United Kingdom.

The long-awaited TV series will see the exploits of Joel and Ellie brought to life by Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal (also, no big deal, The Actual Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey. The series is also being co-written and produced by Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann who directed the best-selling, critically-acclaimed series of games.

How to watch The Last of Us on TV and online

The HBO live action adaptation of The Last of Us will premiere on January 15 at 9:00pm ET. Sky Atlantic’s carrying the series in the UK with a simulcast. That’s the same arrangement Sky had for Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Thus, episode 1 of The Last of Us will air at 2:00am UK time on the morning of Monday January 16 on Sky Atlantic.

Sky says all nine episodes of series one will air alongside the American broadcast each week, meaning diehards can stay up late (or get up early) to watch without risking spoilers. It’ll also be available on-demand thereafter.

The Sky Atlantic is available via a traditional Sky TV subscription available through a satellite dish, or via Sky Glass, Sky Stream. You’ll also be able to watch via a NOW subscription on a range of mobile devices and smart TV apps, so there’ll be plenty of opportunities to watch.

A NOW Entertainment package, which features Sky Atlantic is £9.99 a month. However, you can combine it with a Cinema Package for £12.99 a month for six months.

The Last of Us plot and trailer

The show explore humanity’s efforts to survive the zombie apocalypse that threatens its very existence. As hordes of ‘infected’ swarm the United States. Get infected and you join the legions of the undead.

The survival of one human in particular is particularly important. Ellie, a young orphaned girl. In the games, Ellie carries some immunity to the virus which is considered crucial to finding the antidote. Her protector is Joel, who must get her out of a quarantine zone.

The series synopsis says: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

You can see the latest trailer for the series below.