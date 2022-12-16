The Last of Us 3 will be Naughty Dog’s next game and is already in production – rumour

Naughty Dog has begun active development work on The Last of Us Part 3, according to a new rumour posted online.

The post-apocalyptic series of games has arguably been PlayStation’s most-valued exclusive IP since the tail end of the PS3 era.

So, it stands to reason that the studio would be considering a trilogy with a version that was designed with all of the power of the PS5 at its disposal. If the TV show adaptation has a long run on HBO, the narrative of the third game would likely provide the content for the series, as well as capitalising on the increased interest in the games derived from the TV show.

The news comes from the ViewerAnon Twitter account, which has been responsible for leaking some accurate information about the television series. “Dr. Uckmann’s [meaning Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckman] next game is The Last of Us Part 3, which is currently in production at Naughty Dog,” they wrote (via ComicBook).

Naughty Dog is yet to commit on what its next big move will be. As of last year, we knew an outline for the story was in the bag. “I don’t know how much I want to reveal,” Druckmann said on the Script Apart podcast last year. “Halley Gross and I did write an outline for a story, that we’re not making, but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see.”

The Last of Us Part 1 has been remade for PS5, Part 2 is still going strong, and the HBO show debuts on January 15 and will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK. The announcement of a third game featuring Ellie and Abby would be a great way to celebrate.