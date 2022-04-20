How to enable 2FA and secure your Apple ID and iCloud

Two factor authentication, or 2FA for short, is one of the best and most important ways to shore up your Apple ID and iCloud security. Here’s how to enable it.

With 2FA active on your your Apple ID, it’s extremely hard for a third party to access your account – even if they somehow know your password. This is why we always recommend users activate the feature when it is available and supplement it with a strong password and robust anti-virus service.

As the name suggests, two factor authentication requires you to provide two pieces of information when you want to sign in using a new device – your password and a verification code sent to a trusted device.

NOTE: Once 2FA is activated, it’s impossible to turn off. Here’s how to set up 2FA for your Apple ID for the first and only time on your iPhone.

1 Enter your Apple ID Open the Settings app and tap your Apple ID (your image and name at the top). Step

2 Enter Password & Security Enter Password & Security and tap Turn On Two-Factor Authentication, followed by Continue. Step

3 Enter mobile num ber Enter your mobile number. This will be the number that you receive verification codes to whenever you sign in on a new device. Step

4 Select verification method Select where you wish to receive your verification codes by text message or via an automated phone call, then tap Next. Step

5 Enter verification code Finally, enter the verification code that’s sent through to verify your phone number. Your Apple ID and iCloud account are now protected by 2FA.