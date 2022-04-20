 large image

How to enable 2FA and secure your Apple ID and iCloud

Jon Mundy

Two factor authentication, or 2FA for short, is one of the best and most important ways to shore up your Apple ID and iCloud security. Here’s how to enable it.

With 2FA active on your your Apple ID, it’s extremely hard for a third party to access your account – even if they somehow know your password. This is why we always recommend users activate the feature when it is available and supplement it with a strong password and robust anti-virus service.

As the name suggests, two factor authentication requires you to provide two pieces of information when you want to sign in using a new device – your password and a verification code sent to a trusted device.

NOTE: Once 2FA is activated, it’s impossible to turn off. Here’s how to set up 2FA for your Apple ID for the first and only time on your iPhone.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Enter your Apple ID
  • Enter Password & Security
  • Enter mobile number
  • Select verification method
  • Enter verification code

  1. Step
    1

    Enter your Apple ID

    Open the Settings app and tap your Apple ID (your image and name at the top).Apple ID 2FA

  2. Step
    2

    Enter Password & Security

    Enter Password & Security and tap Turn On Two-Factor Authentication, followed by Continue.

  3. Step
    3

    Enter mobile number

    Enter your mobile number. This will be the number that you receive verification codes to whenever you sign in on a new device.Apple ID 2FA

  4. Step
    4

    Select verification method

    Select where you wish to receive your verification codes by text message or via an automated phone call, then tap Next.Apple ID 2FA

  5. Step
    5

    Enter verification code

    Finally, enter the verification code that’s sent through to verify your phone number. Your Apple ID and iCloud account are now protected by 2FA.Apple ID verification code 2FA

Troubleshooting

What do I do if I change my number?

Head to appleid.apple.com, sign in to your Apple ID, go to Security and press Edit, then Add a Trusted Phone Number and verify.

How do I check my trusted devices?

Head to Settings > Apple ID. Your trusted devices will be listed at the bottom.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

