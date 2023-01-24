How to enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud on an iPhone

How to enable Advanced Data Protection in iCloud: You can add end-to-end encryption to many of the apps backed up through iCloud. Here’s a step-by-step guide to enabling the new security feature.

In late 2022 Apple announced Advanced Data Protection for some of the most important apps users back-up to the iCloud storage locker. Now, with the launch of iOS 16.3, the feature is available for iPhone users in the UK to access.

The new feature adds end-to-end encryption to the data backed up via Messages, Photos, Notes, Safari, Reminders, Voice Memos and more. Once enabled, the feature protects that data with the company’s “highest level of cloud data security.”

Apple will not have access to any of the data, nor a key, and only the user will be able to decrypt the information via their trusted devices. The idea is to make the user’s most precious iCloud data impervious to would-be snoops.

Here is a step by step guide to enabling Advanced Datas Protection for iCloud on an iPhone.

What you’ll need

An Apple iPhone compatible with iOS 16 (iPhone 8 and up)

At least iOS 16.3 installed on the phone (Settings > General > Software Update)

The Short Version

Open the Settings app on the iPhone (the silver cog icon)

Tap [Your Name] at the top of the display

Select iCloud

Scroll down and select Advanced Data Protection

Turn on Advanced Data Protection

From the pop up, hit Set Up Account Recovery

Select Add Recovery Contact or Recovery Key as a safeguard if you lose access to your account.

Step

1 Open the Settings app on iPhone Tap the silver cog icon to access the main Settings page Step

2 Tap [Your Name] at the top of the page This takes you to your personal account settings, including for your Apple ID, iCloud and more

Step

3 Select iCloud from the list This page offers options for managing your iCloud settings Step

4 Scroll down until you see Advanced Data Protection This new option is quite far down on the list, towards the bottom of the display. Step

5 Turn on Advanced Data Protection Here you’ll see the full lowdown on what this feature will protect Step

6 Set up Account Recovery You’ll see a pop up advising that you set up an alternate method for accessing your data. Step

7 Choose an Account Recovery Method Here, you can choose to add a contact or turn and a 28-character recovery key you’ll need to keep safe. This completes the process. It may take a while for the new backup to be completed.

From here you will see that Advanced Data Protection is enabled on your iPhone, giving you a little added piece of mind when it comes to your most private data iPhone data.