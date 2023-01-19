 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iOS 16.3 Features: Update will fix annoying iPhone 14 Pro Max bug

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has confirmed the forthcoming iOS 16.3 release will deal with a nagging bug on the company’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone.

In the release notes for the latest iOS 16.3 beta, which is the release candidate, Apple says the update “fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up” its most expensive phone.

iPhone users have been complaining about the flaw for a few weeks now, with many saying it appears when they restart the phone, as well as when the handset is awoken from its temporary slumber.

There aren’t many new features within the third major update for iOS 16, which is scheduled to arrive early next week and provide support for the new HomePod (2nd Gen) announced yesterday.

There will be support for physical security keys, while the company is also expanding iCloud Advanced Data Protection to the rest of the world, after launching it in the United States in iOS 16.2.

This feature offers end-to-end encryption for pretty much everything you back up via iCloud, including the iMessage Backups, Notes, and Photos. Not even Apple will be able to decrypt the back-ups, only the user’s trusted devices.

Elsewhere, other bugs are being squished within this release, including issues with the Lock Screen wallpaper, Siri music requests and the Home app. They’re described in the release notes as follows:

  • Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
  • Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
  • Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests
  • Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

We’ll let you know when Apple drops the update next week and if there are any additional features in the final release. Anyone for Apple Music Classical?

You might like…

What to expect from Apple in 2023: AR, Mac Pro and iPhone 15

What to expect from Apple in 2023: AR, Mac Pro and iPhone 15

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Max Parker 1 month ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.