iOS 16.3 Features: Update will fix annoying iPhone 14 Pro Max bug

Apple has confirmed the forthcoming iOS 16.3 release will deal with a nagging bug on the company’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone.

In the release notes for the latest iOS 16.3 beta, which is the release candidate, Apple says the update “fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up” its most expensive phone.

iPhone users have been complaining about the flaw for a few weeks now, with many saying it appears when they restart the phone, as well as when the handset is awoken from its temporary slumber.

There aren’t many new features within the third major update for iOS 16, which is scheduled to arrive early next week and provide support for the new HomePod (2nd Gen) announced yesterday.

There will be support for physical security keys, while the company is also expanding iCloud Advanced Data Protection to the rest of the world, after launching it in the United States in iOS 16.2.

This feature offers end-to-end encryption for pretty much everything you back up via iCloud, including the iMessage Backups, Notes, and Photos. Not even Apple will be able to decrypt the back-ups, only the user’s trusted devices.

Elsewhere, other bugs are being squished within this release, including issues with the Lock Screen wallpaper, Siri music requests and the Home app. They’re described in the release notes as follows:

Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

We’ll let you know when Apple drops the update next week and if there are any additional features in the final release. Anyone for Apple Music Classical?