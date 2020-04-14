How to download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake collection for free on PS4

Sony is offering PS4 gamers the opportunity to download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake collection for free.

The collection, which features gorgeously remastered versions of the first three Uncharted games from Naughty Dog, can be snagged from April 15 to May 5, without handing over a dime.

What’s the catch? There isn’t one. You don’t even need an active PlayStation Plus membership. Sony is giving away The Nathan Drake Collection, as well as PS3 classic Journey, as part of a new Play At Home initiative.

You’ll be able to download digital versions of both games, and keep them, from the PlayStation Store from 8pm Pacific time (that’s 3am UK time on April 16).

Sony says the scheme has two components. Firstly, to give PS4 owners an incentive to game away the hours rather than wonder the streets potentially spreading the coronavirus.

Secondly, Sony says it is establishing a fund for independent game developers who may be struggling to stay afloat during the crisis. The company has earmarked $10 million in funds for those affected.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment writes: “During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners.”

Uncharted is the celebrated, Indiana Jones-inspired action adventure series that put developer Naughty Dog on the map. The collection includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. The studio followed up the trilogy with PS4 exclusive Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which is currently available as a free game for PS Plus members.

The Nathan Drake collection earned a 4.5/5 star review from Trusted Reviews back in 2015. Our reviewer wrote: “Whether you’ve played the games before or are taking a leap into uncharted territory, The Nathan Drake Collection is just too good to miss.”

