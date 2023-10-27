If you’re editing a video in Premiere Pro, you’ll likely need to use the crop tool at some point during the process. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to do it.

The crop tool allows you to reframe a clip to cut photobombers and distractions out of the background or close in on your subject to turn your viewers’ attention to that section of the shot. You can also crop your videos partway to fit two or more clips into the frame at once.

Keep reading to learn how to use the crop tool in Adobe Premiere Pro.

What you’ll need:

Premiere Pro

A Creative Cloud account

The Short Version

Open your video in Premiere Pro Select the clip you want to crop Click Video Effects Select Transform Double-click Crop Open the Effect Controls panel Click Crop Drag the corners or edges of the crop handles in to crop the video

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro Step

1 Open your video in Premiere Pro This can be a new or existing project. Step

2 Select the clip you want to crop You should do this in the Timeline panel. Step

3 Click Video Effects You can find this option in the Effects panel. Step

4 Select Transform Alternatively, you can simply search for Crop in the search bar. Step

5 Double-click Crop This will apply the effect to your clip. Step

6 Open the Effect Controls panel You can find this on the left side of the screen. Step

7 Click Crop This will bring up the crop handles on your clip. Step

8 Drag the corners or edges of the crop handles in to crop the video Hold the shift button to keep the same aspect ratio. You can also edit the numbers in the Effect Controls for a more precise crop.