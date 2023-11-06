How to change the aspect ratio in Adobe Premiere Pro
If you’re looking to adjust the aspect ratio of a video in Premiere Pro, you’re in the right place. We’ve created this guide to teach you how to do it.
When editing a video, it’s crucial to ensure you’re using the correct aspect ratio for the platform through which you plan to share the video.
For example, a modern film might have an aspect ratio of 1.85:1 or 2.39:1, while a YouTube video will have a more narrow aspect ratio of 16:9. If you’re working on a TikTok or Instagram Reel, that aspect ratio will need to be flipped around to fit a vertical frame of 9:16.
So, how do you set a specific aspect ratio in Premiere Pro? Follow the steps below to get started.
What you’ll need:
- Adobe Premiere Pro
- A Creative Cloud subscription
The Short Version
- Open your project in Adobe Premiere Pro
- Click File
- Choose New
- Click Sequence
- Go to the Settings tab
- Adjust the frame size
- Hit OK to confirm
Step
1
Open your project in Adobe Premiere Pro
Or create a new project.
Step
2
Click File
You can find this option in the top left corner of the menu bar.
Step
3
Choose New
This is the first option on the drop-down menu.
Step
4
Click Sequence
You can also skip the first 4 steps and hold Ctrl+N to get to this stage.
Step
5
Go to the Settings tab
This is the second tab available.
Step
6
Adjust the frame size
Tweaking the horizontal and vertical dimensions will automatically change the aspect ratio.
Step
7
Hit OK to confirm
This will set your new aspect ratio.
Troubleshooting
While you can adjust the aspect ratio for social media using the process above, Adobe also offers a smart tool. The Auto Reframe tool automatically trims the aspect ratio while ensuring your subject remains centered in the frame.
If you’re looking to crop a video rather than change the aspect ratio, visit our guide on how to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro.