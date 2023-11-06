Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the aspect ratio in Adobe Premiere Pro

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to adjust the aspect ratio of a video in Premiere Pro, you’re in the right place. We’ve created this guide to teach you how to do it.

When editing a video, it’s crucial to ensure you’re using the correct aspect ratio for the platform through which you plan to share the video.

For example, a modern film might have an aspect ratio of 1.85:1 or 2.39:1, while a YouTube video will have a more narrow aspect ratio of 16:9. If you’re working on a TikTok or Instagram Reel, that aspect ratio will need to be flipped around to fit a vertical frame of 9:16.

So, how do you set a specific aspect ratio in Premiere Pro? Follow the steps below to get started.

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Premiere Pro 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your project in Adobe Premiere Pro
  2. Click File
  3. Choose New
  4. Click Sequence
  5. Go to the Settings tab
  6. Adjust the frame size
  7. Hit OK to confirm
iPhone 15 with nothing down and 100GB of data

iPhone 15 with nothing down and 100GB of data

£39.99 a month for an iPhone 15 with 100GB of data sounds great anyway, but with nothing to pay upfront its a steal. The contract is on Three mobile for 24 months.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • 100GB of data
  • £39.99 a month
View Deal

How to change the aspect ratio in Adobe Premiere Pro

  1. Step
    1

    Open your project in Adobe Premiere Pro

    Or create a new project. How to change the aspect ratio in Premiere Pro

  2. Step
    2

    Click File

    You can find this option in the top left corner of the menu bar. How to change the aspect ratio in Premiere Pro

  3. Step
    3

    Choose New

    How to change the aspect ratio in Premiere ProThis is the first option on the drop-down menu.

  4. Step
    4

    Click Sequence

    How to change the aspect ratio in Premiere ProYou can also skip the first 4 steps and hold Ctrl+N to get to this stage.

  5. Step
    5

    Go to the Settings tab

    This is the second tab available. How to change the aspect ratio in Premiere Pro

  6. Step
    6

    Adjust the frame size

    Tweaking the horizontal and vertical dimensions will automatically change the aspect ratio. How to change the aspect ratio in Premiere Pro

  7. Step
    7

    Hit OK to confirm

    This will set your new aspect ratio. How to change the aspect ratio in Premiere Pro

Troubleshooting

How to adjust the aspect ratio for social media

While you can adjust the aspect ratio for social media using the process above, Adobe also offers a smart tool. The Auto Reframe tool automatically trims the aspect ratio while ensuring your subject remains centered in the frame.

How to crop a video in Premiere Pro

If you’re looking to crop a video rather than change the aspect ratio, visit our guide on how to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro.

You might like…

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.