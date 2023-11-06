If you’re looking to adjust the aspect ratio of a video in Premiere Pro, you’re in the right place. We’ve created this guide to teach you how to do it.

When editing a video, it’s crucial to ensure you’re using the correct aspect ratio for the platform through which you plan to share the video.

For example, a modern film might have an aspect ratio of 1.85:1 or 2.39:1, while a YouTube video will have a more narrow aspect ratio of 16:9. If you’re working on a TikTok or Instagram Reel, that aspect ratio will need to be flipped around to fit a vertical frame of 9:16.

So, how do you set a specific aspect ratio in Premiere Pro? Follow the steps below to get started.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Premiere Pro

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your project in Adobe Premiere Pro Click File Choose New Click Sequence Go to the Settings tab Adjust the frame size Hit OK to confirm

How to change the aspect ratio in Adobe Premiere Pro Step

1 Open your project in Adobe Premiere Pro Or create a new project. Step

2 Click File You can find this option in the top left corner of the menu bar. Step

3 Choose New This is the first option on the drop-down menu. Step

4 Click Sequence You can also skip the first 4 steps and hold Ctrl+N to get to this stage. Step

5 Go to the Settings tab This is the second tab available. Step

6 Adjust the frame size Tweaking the horizontal and vertical dimensions will automatically change the aspect ratio. Step

7 Hit OK to confirm This will set your new aspect ratio.