 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to block web tracking with Apple Private Relay

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Concerned about websites keeping tabs as you browse the web? We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to block web tracking with Apple Private Relay.

Apple Private Relay is an iCloud+ feature that makes it possible to hide your IP address, DNS records and other personal information from websites when browsing Safari.

It prevents any one party (Apple included) from seeing both who you are and what websites you choose to visit, making it tough for anyone to build a comprehensive profile on you based on your recent browsing history.

The iOS 15 feature is available now for iCloud+ subscribers using iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, and can be found in your device settings. Here’s how to switch Private Relay on in just a few taps.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone or iPad running iOS 15/iPadOS 15 or later 
  • An iCloud+ subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Settings 
  2. Tap your name 
  3. Tap iCloud 
  4. Choose Private Relay 
  5. Toggle Private Relay on

How to block web tracking with Apple Private Relay

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Settings

    You can do this on an iPhone or an iPad. How to block web tracking with Apple Private Relay

  2. Step
    2

    Tap your name

    This will take you to your account settings. How to block web tracking with Apple Private Relay

  3. Step
    3

    Tap iCloud

    Remember, you’ll only be able to access Private Relay with an iCloud+ subscription. How to block web tracking with Apple Private Relay

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Private Relay

    Or Private Relay (Beta). How to block web tracking with Apple Private Relay

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the slider to turn Private Relay on

    You can also change your location settings by tapping IP Address Location above once Private Relay is on. How to block web tracking with Apple Private Relay

Troubleshooting

How do I change my location settings?

You can change your location settings by following the steps above and tapping IP Address Location after the final step.

How do I turn on Private Relay on a Mac?

To switch on Private Relay on your Mac, just click on the Apple menu, click System Preferences, select Apple ID and hit iCloud. Then, choose Private Relay. To adjust your location settings, click Options.

You might like…

How to restore an iPhone from an iCloud backup

How to restore an iPhone from an iCloud backup

Jon Mundy 5 months ago
How to free up space on an iPhone

How to free up space on an iPhone

Jon Mundy 5 months ago
How to manage an Apple Card account without your iPhone

How to manage an Apple Card account without your iPhone

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.