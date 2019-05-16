Sections
- Page 1 Best Vacuum Cleaner 2019: 15 best vacuum cleaners you can buy
- Page 2 Dyson V11 Absolute
- Page 3 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
- Page 4 Numatic Henry HVR200-A2
- Page 5 Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor
- Page 6 Vorwerk Kobold VK200
- Page 7 Dyson V8 Absolute
- Page 8 Miele Blizzard CX1 Comfort PowerLine
- Page 9 VonHaus 1200Watt Cyclonic
- Page 10 Gtech AirRam Mk2
- Page 11 Miele Complete C3 Total Solution Allergy PowerLine
- Page 12 Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Powerline
- Page 13 Sebo Felix Vogue Eco
- Page 14 Dyson V6 Fluffy
- Page 15 Bissell Vac & Steam 1977E
- Page 16 Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away XL AX950UKT
Powerful and intelligent cordless cleaning
Key features:
- 60-min/12-min run-times; 4.5hr charge time
- Three detail tools
- Wall dock supplied
- 3.05kg
- Three powered floor heads
- HEPA filtration
How do you make the best cordless vacuum cleaner even better? Simple, with the Dyson V11, the company has added a screen onto the back, boosted power and made the vacuum more intelligent. Now, the V11 is the only vacuum you need for any job around your house.
First, about that screen. Having a display on the back of your cleaner may sound like madness but it’s actually a really smart move. On the screen, you can see the exact runtime remaining, so you know when it’s time to return to the charger. And, if your vacuum develops a problem, the display shows you what’s going on and how to fix the issue. That’s really smart.
On top of that, the V11 Absolute is now more intelligent thanks to the High Torque floor head, which senses the surface it’s on and adjusts power automatically. There’s no more messing around with power modes. To top it off, the vacuum is now 20% more powerful and has a larger battery, which will deliver up to an hour’s runtime on the Eco mode, with a motorised brush head.
If you’re looking for more of a bargain, last year’s Dyson V10 is an excellent buy still, but for the best, go with the V11.