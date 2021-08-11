Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

For those with the largest of homes, the large Shark PZ1000UKT is a great vacuum cleaner. Designed with a wide floor head, it cleans more on each pass, and with plenty of power on tap, it sucked up everything in my tests. It’s quite bulky, so won’t suit everyone, but for those looking for an efficient cleaner that will tackle dirt in super-quick time, this is a top choice.

Pros

  • Very powerful
  • Clever controls
  • Excellent cleaning on all surfaces
  • Lift-Away mode is very useful

Cons

  • Bulky

Availability

  • UKRRP: £399.99
  • USAunavailable
  • Europeunavailable
  • Canadaunavailable
  • Australiaunavailable

Key Features

  • TypeAn upright vacuum cleaner that, thanks to Lift-Away, can turn into a more nimble vacuum capable of powerful detail cleaning

If you have a bigger home, then the way to get it cleaner faster isn’t necessarily to up power – although that is useful. It’s to super-size everything, as seen with the brand-new Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT. This vacuum cleaner has an extra-large bin and a wide floor head to make short work of any job.

Tonnes of power, quiet operation and the clever Lift-Away mode make this the ultimate large vacuum cleaner.

  • Lift-Away mode adds nimbleness
  • Extra-large bin
  • Wide floor head

Similar to the company’s previous XL model, the Shark AZ950UKT, the PZ1000UKT is a big and bulky vacuum cleaner. Weighing in at 6.8kg, it comes with a generous 1.6-litre dust bin, which will happily get you around a large house without having to stop to empty it.

The bin itself detaches from the vacuum’s main body, flipping open at both ends for easy emptying and cleaning. 

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT bin empty

With the bin removed, you can see one of the washable filters, with a second HEPA filter located at the front of the vacuum. This, too, is easy to remove and clean.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT front filter

This model comes with a wide DuoClean head, which has a soft roller for dealing with hard floors and a brush for tackling carpets. It’s a great design, as you don’t have to swap floor heads for cleaning different surfaces, as you do with the Dyson V15 Detect, for example.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT LEDs

Although this cleaner is quite large, it remains easy to use. The power switch on this model has been relocated from the vacuum body to the handle, where it’s simple to grab with a thumb. 

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT power button

Below it sits a slider switch, which lets you change the cleaner’s mode: Hard Floor, Carpet and Deep Pile. This slider adjusts an air valve to reduce power as you move from hard floor up to deep-pile carpet.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT power selector

For the most part, the Shark PZ1000UKT is used by turning it on, and pushing the body back to turn on the floor roller. Despite being quite large, it’s actually an easy vacuum cleaner to push around. 

The only time you’re likely to hit an issue is when you want to get under a dining chair, for example, since the large bin gets in the way. That’s where Lift-Away mode comes in: you can remove the entire cylinder and bin and hold it in your hand while cleaning. This lets you use the floor head and get it right under furniture.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT cleaning the floor

Lift-Away mode also makes it easier to get the tools where you want them. You can use accessories on the end of the wand, which provides far greater reach: I could easily clean around the ceiling in this mode. You can also remove the wand entirely, which is ideal for close-up jobs.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT cleaning up high

Shark provides a crevice tool, brush and a mini pet tool in the box, which is excellent for stairs and for getting hair off sofas.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT accessories

You can store two of the tools in the accessory clips at the back of the vacuum cleaner.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT tool storage

With the 1.5m hose and the 8m power cable, this vacuum offers plenty of reach; you’ll be able to clean most of the floors in your without having to change the power socket too often. When you’re done, the power cable wraps around the two lugs on the side of the vacuum cleaner for neat storage.

  • Huge amount of suction
  • Wide cleaning path
  • Brilliant on hard floor and carpet alike

The Shark PZ1000UKT is the most powerful vacuum cleaner I’ve tested. I started out by testing the raw suction power at the hose, measuring this in AirWatts (AW), derived from a combination of suction and air flow. On the Hard Floor setting, the vacuum registered a significant 269.85AW, dropping to 254.48AW on Carpet mode. In Deep Pile mode, suction dropped to 159AW, which makes sense: you want the cleaner to be able to move through the thick pile.

While raw suction performance is a good measure of performance, real-life results show how good a vacuum cleaner really is. To this end, I put the cleaner through my regular set of tests. First, I started with my carpet test, sprinkling a teaspoon of flour onto my test carpet.

A single sweep through (backwards and forwards) the mess saw the Shark PZ1000UKT pick up everything in its path. As you can see from the images, the wide floor head meant that there was only a small amount of dust to the top and bottom of where I cleaned. That’s the real beauty of this vacuum: its wide head picks up lots of dirt on each pass, so you can spend less time vacuuming.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT dirty carpet
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT clean carpet

Next, I moved to the edge test, sprinkling flour on carpet tiles right up to the edge. Again, the immense suction power gave me a perfect result; there was no mess left around the skirting.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT dirty edge
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT clean edge

Pet hair performance was excellent, too, with the Shark PZ1000UKT able to easily remove all of the hair in a single pass.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT dirty pet hair
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT clean pet hair

The Shark didn’t let us down for hard floor performance, either. Sprinkling a teaspoon of rice onto the floor, the Shark PZ1000UKT passed through, picking up everything in the path of the floor head. Again, the wide floor head really makes short work of even the biggest of spills.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT dirty hard floor
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT clean hard floor

Although it’s powerful, the Shark PZ1000UKT is well insulated, too, so it isn’t very loud. I measured it at 68.8dB: that’s super-quiet, and closer to what I’d expect from a robot vacuum cleaner.

Should you buy it?

If you have a larger house and want a powerful, yet flexible, vacuum cleaner for quickly dealing with mess, this is the model for you.

It’s a large and bulky cleaner that may not suit everyone. If you don’t want such a beast to lift around, then a powerful cordless cleaner may suit you better.

Final thoughts

It’s big and bulky, so the Shark PZ1000UKT may not be suitable for everyone. However, if you do have a large house then it’s a great choice. With its large bin and wide head, this powerful vacuum cleaner makes short work of any mess, picking up a lot of dirt on each pass. If you want something smaller, though, check out my guide to the best vacuum cleaners.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period

Tested for at least a week

Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

What accessories does the Shark PZ1000UKT come with?

You get a crevice tool, brush and a mini-motorised pet tool.

What is Lift-Away mode on the Shark PZ1000UKT?

This lets you lift out the main cylinder, so you can use the floor head and accessories to get into tighter gaps.

Trusted Reviews test data

AirWatts (low)
AirWatts (medium)
AirWatts (high)
Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT
159.05 AW
254.48 AW
260.85 AW
68.8 Db
68.8 Db
68.8 Db

Specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Bagless
Modes
Filters
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT
£399.99
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Shark
255 x 305 x 118 MM
6.8 KG
2021
03/08/2021
PZ1000UKT
Upright
Motorised floor head, crevice tool, multi-surface brush, mini motorised pet tool
1.6 litres
Yes
Hard floor, carpet, thick carpet
2 (washable)

Jargon buster

AirWatt

A rating of how powerful a vacuum cleaner is. AirWatts combines suction power with airflow to give one score, where the higher the number is better.
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.