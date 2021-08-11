Verdict

For those with the largest of homes, the large Shark PZ1000UKT is a great vacuum cleaner. Designed with a wide floor head, it cleans more on each pass, and with plenty of power on tap, it sucked up everything in my tests. It's quite bulky, so won't suit everyone, but for those looking for an efficient cleaner that will tackle dirt in super-quick time, this is a top choice.

Very powerful

Clever controls

Excellent cleaning on all surfaces

Lift-Away mode is very useful

Bulky

UK RRP: £399.99

USA unavailable

Europe unavailable

Canada unavailable

Australia unavailable

Type An upright vacuum cleaner that, thanks to Lift-Away, can turn into a more nimble vacuum capable of powerful detail cleaning

Introduction

If you have a bigger home, then the way to get it cleaner faster isn’t necessarily to up power – although that is useful. It’s to super-size everything, as seen with the brand-new Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT. This vacuum cleaner has an extra-large bin and a wide floor head to make short work of any job.

Tonnes of power, quiet operation and the clever Lift-Away mode make this the ultimate large vacuum cleaner.

Design and features

Lift-Away mode adds nimbleness

Extra-large bin

Wide floor head

Similar to the company’s previous XL model, the Shark AZ950UKT, the PZ1000UKT is a big and bulky vacuum cleaner. Weighing in at 6.8kg, it comes with a generous 1.6-litre dust bin, which will happily get you around a large house without having to stop to empty it.

The bin itself detaches from the vacuum’s main body, flipping open at both ends for easy emptying and cleaning.

With the bin removed, you can see one of the washable filters, with a second HEPA filter located at the front of the vacuum. This, too, is easy to remove and clean.

This model comes with a wide DuoClean head, which has a soft roller for dealing with hard floors and a brush for tackling carpets. It’s a great design, as you don’t have to swap floor heads for cleaning different surfaces, as you do with the Dyson V15 Detect, for example.

Although this cleaner is quite large, it remains easy to use. The power switch on this model has been relocated from the vacuum body to the handle, where it’s simple to grab with a thumb.

Below it sits a slider switch, which lets you change the cleaner’s mode: Hard Floor, Carpet and Deep Pile. This slider adjusts an air valve to reduce power as you move from hard floor up to deep-pile carpet.

For the most part, the Shark PZ1000UKT is used by turning it on, and pushing the body back to turn on the floor roller. Despite being quite large, it’s actually an easy vacuum cleaner to push around.

The only time you’re likely to hit an issue is when you want to get under a dining chair, for example, since the large bin gets in the way. That’s where Lift-Away mode comes in: you can remove the entire cylinder and bin and hold it in your hand while cleaning. This lets you use the floor head and get it right under furniture.

Lift-Away mode also makes it easier to get the tools where you want them. You can use accessories on the end of the wand, which provides far greater reach: I could easily clean around the ceiling in this mode. You can also remove the wand entirely, which is ideal for close-up jobs.

Shark provides a crevice tool, brush and a mini pet tool in the box, which is excellent for stairs and for getting hair off sofas.

You can store two of the tools in the accessory clips at the back of the vacuum cleaner.

With the 1.5m hose and the 8m power cable, this vacuum offers plenty of reach; you’ll be able to clean most of the floors in your without having to change the power socket too often. When you’re done, the power cable wraps around the two lugs on the side of the vacuum cleaner for neat storage.

Performance

Huge amount of suction

Wide cleaning path

Brilliant on hard floor and carpet alike

The Shark PZ1000UKT is the most powerful vacuum cleaner I’ve tested. I started out by testing the raw suction power at the hose, measuring this in AirWatts (AW), derived from a combination of suction and air flow. On the Hard Floor setting, the vacuum registered a significant 269.85AW, dropping to 254.48AW on Carpet mode. In Deep Pile mode, suction dropped to 159AW, which makes sense: you want the cleaner to be able to move through the thick pile.

While raw suction performance is a good measure of performance, real-life results show how good a vacuum cleaner really is. To this end, I put the cleaner through my regular set of tests. First, I started with my carpet test, sprinkling a teaspoon of flour onto my test carpet.

A single sweep through (backwards and forwards) the mess saw the Shark PZ1000UKT pick up everything in its path. As you can see from the images, the wide floor head meant that there was only a small amount of dust to the top and bottom of where I cleaned. That’s the real beauty of this vacuum: its wide head picks up lots of dirt on each pass, so you can spend less time vacuuming.

Next, I moved to the edge test, sprinkling flour on carpet tiles right up to the edge. Again, the immense suction power gave me a perfect result; there was no mess left around the skirting.

Pet hair performance was excellent, too, with the Shark PZ1000UKT able to easily remove all of the hair in a single pass.

The Shark didn’t let us down for hard floor performance, either. Sprinkling a teaspoon of rice onto the floor, the Shark PZ1000UKT passed through, picking up everything in the path of the floor head. Again, the wide floor head really makes short work of even the biggest of spills.

Although it’s powerful, the Shark PZ1000UKT is well insulated, too, so it isn’t very loud. I measured it at 68.8dB: that’s super-quiet, and closer to what I’d expect from a robot vacuum cleaner.

Should you buy it? If you have a larger house and want a powerful, yet flexible, vacuum cleaner for quickly dealing with mess, this is the model for you. It’s a large and bulky cleaner that may not suit everyone. If you don’t want such a beast to lift around, then a powerful cordless cleaner may suit you better.

Final thoughts It’s big and bulky, so the Shark PZ1000UKT may not be suitable for everyone. However, if you do have a large house then it’s a great choice. With its large bin and wide head, this powerful vacuum cleaner makes short work of any mess, picking up a lot of dirt on each pass. If you want something smaller, though, check out my guide to the best vacuum cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period Tested for at least a week Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs What accessories does the Shark PZ1000UKT come with? You get a crevice tool, brush and a mini-motorised pet tool. What is Lift-Away mode on the Shark PZ1000UKT? This lets you lift out the main cylinder, so you can use the floor head and accessories to get into tighter gaps.

