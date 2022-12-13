What is vlogging? All about making videos

If you’ve spent any time on YouTube or TikTok, chances are you’ve heard of a vlog.

But, what actually defines a vlog? And, how can you get started? Read on to find out everything you need to know about video blogs (or video logs).

What is vlogging?

Vlogging is the act of creating videos that fit the definition of a blog, a diary-style or conversational piece of content that is uploaded to the web, typically on a regular basis.

The term “vlog” stands for “video blog” or “video log”.

Blogs and vlogs are often informal and can follow a wide range of people, topics and activities. There’s no set structure to a vlog, meaning it can be one continuous video or a number of clips edited together.

There’s also no need to splash out on fancy film equipment, with many amateur vloggers capable of gaining followers and subscribers using just a smartphone or a relatively cheap camera.

Do vloggers earn money?

Vloggers – people who make vlogs – can make money when they grow a decent following on social media platforms like YouTube.

Money is usually generated from sources like ads and sponsorship deals. However, the way in which money is earned and how much can be made will vary from user to user.

How do you start vlogging?

The first thing you’ll need to get started vlogging is a good camera or smartphone to record your vlogs.

If you want to record sharp 4K or even 5.7K vlogs, look at our guide to the best cameras. The list contains the top-rated mirrorless cameras we’ve tested, along with the GoPro Hero 10 Black for those looking to film more adventurous, outdoorsy videos and the DJI Osmo Pocket for anyone looking to capture incredibly smooth footage.

You don’t need to splash out on a separate camera if you don’t want to. In fact, many creators start off using their smartphones. You can find a list of our best vlogging phones and best camera phones here.

Then, all you need is a topic to talk about and an account on your chosen video-sharing platform or website. YouTube is one of the most popular destinations for longer vlogs, whereas Instagram and TikTok are perfect for sharing more short-form content.

Finally, if you want to stitch multiple clips together or differentiate your content from others, you might want to use video editing software to finish your videos and make them stand out.

For this, you can use any editor from professional software like Adobe Premiere Pro and Apple Final Cut Pro to free video editing apps or even just the tools built into platforms like TikTok.